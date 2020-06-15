Only a handful of people can say they have worked for the same company for 25 years. Not many can say they have worked more than 50 years for the same company.
Bonnie Henderson can.
“The Lord has blessed me very much that I have had good health to work for 52 years,” Henderson said.
On Thursday, Henderson retired from Lonza in Greenwood after working 52 years and one day for the company. Henderson has two circles on Lonza’s Quarter Century Club wall.
One is for her working at the company for 25 years in 1993 and another from 2018 for working 50 years.
Her 50-year emblem sticks out among the 25-year emblems: It’s gold in color and it’s the only one.
“She is the embodiment of company longevity and commitment – not once, but twice, with 50 years now,” Travis Dover, vice president of operations for Lonza, said in a company newsletter in 2018.
Henderson was born in Virginia, but moved to Greenwood at an early age when her father accepted a supervisor position at the Harris Mill plant. She started first grade in Greenwood and continued in the school system until graduating from Greenwood High School in 1966.
She was part of the first graduating classes of Piedmont Technical College’s two-year program in 1968. She later received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Limestone College in 1994 by using benefits the company provided for employees seeking higher education degrees.
Although the name of the company has changed through the years, Henderson has remained loyal to the company that provided her first start out of college.
Henderson started as a lab technician testing raw materials. She retires as a senior analyst for global stability, which works on getting the finished product to Lonza from its affiliates.
Only a few months after starting her job in 1968, she married Donald Henderson.
During their 47 years of marriage, they added two daughters to their family. Henderson said the couple would have celebrated their 52nd anniversary this year, but Donald died seven years ago.
Henderson said she has mixed emotions about retiring.
“You won’t be seeing your colleagues, that has been your family,” Henderson said.
Her colleagues praised her work and friendship.
“She has provided me with a lot of sound advice over the years,” Brittney Wells, regulatory lead for Lonza, said. “I am forever grateful.”
Wells said Henderson is a leader in her own right. Wells also said she would miss the conversations she had with Henderson the most.
Looking back on 52 years, Henderson said she continued to learn.
“Just like any job it has its challenges, but it helps you to grow,” she said. “The main thing is you take it one day at a time.”
What will she do now that she’s retired?
“I have a few projects around the house,” Henderson said. She said she still cuts her own grass.
She said she also wants to spend more time with her grandchildren and looks forward to family vacations.