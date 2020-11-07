Lonza Greenwood will benefit from a $93 million investment across the company’s global footprint.
“We continue to see strong demand for our products across all markets, as consumers and patients alike take a more active interest in their health,” Claude Dartiguelongue, president of Capsules and Health Ingredients, said in a press release in late October.
The company announced the investment in its Capsules and Health Ingredients — CHI — division, enabling the company to expand the production capacity of capsules. The company estimates it will increase production within CHI’s Capsugel production by 30 billion capsules annually, a release from the company said.
Lonza Greenwood was the only United States operation listed in the release receiving this investment. The company declined to comment on the specifics of the expansion at its Greenwood location.
The company’s Greenwood operations are benefiting from ongoing expansions.
“Greenwood is fortunate in that we have several expansions in progress, within our hard capsule business, our dosage forms solutions business and of course,” Debbie Walling, head of human resources at Lonza Greenwood, said in an email. “The most significant is the start-up of our new UCII facility.”
Lonza completed construction on a new building in Greenwood in July which houses the production of UCII – Undenatured Type II Collagen.
“This 30,000 square foot manufacturing facility is another significant demonstration of Lonza’s commitment to the Greenwood community,” Gabe McCutcheon, head of global operations at Lonza, said in a press release from early October.
McCutcheon said having capsule technologies, ingredients and finished dose manufacturing all at Lonza Greenwood creates an opportunity for its customers to develop and deliver supplements to consumers.
“With this $45 million investment, we are setting the stage for our Lonza Greenwood facility to continue competing in the marketplace as a world class manufacturer of premium, health and nutrition ingredients and dosage forms,” McCutcheon said in the release.