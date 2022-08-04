An educator with five decades in Greenwood County schools is being remembered as a pioneer, especially when it comes to technical education.
G. Frank Russell, who served as director for Greenwood County’s vocational school for 36 years, died last month at 92.
His namesake, the G. Frank Russell Technology Center, has evolved from its seven-program beginnings and continues to prepare students for jobs in numerous industries.
Charles Graves, a now-retired educator who served as director of the center after Russell’s retirement, called Russell a “pioneer and trailblazer for a career in technology education.”
Russell was a Laurens native, lettering in three sports before going to Furman University and later the Marine Corps.
He began his career in Greenwood at Greenwood High School in 1955, serving as a teacher and a coach. He was referred to in one newspaper article as the “right-hand” of J.W. “Pinky” Babb, famed football coach. Less than a mile away from one another is the J.W. Babb stadium at Greenwood High School and the G. Frank Russell Technology Center.
When he was named to the school’s Hall of Fame in 2016, Russell said of his time coaching: “I’m really proud of that honor because I had the privilege of working with some really outstanding students and football players. It was a tremendous experience and one I’ll treasure forever.”
An article in the student newspaper Hi-Type from around 1960 describes Russell as a “jack of all trades” alongside a photo of Russell as a toddler, blond and grinning.
“He likes to play golf and attend a movie whenever possible, but his school and church activities keep him very busy,” it reads.
“Most of his spare time is spent with his wife, ‘Mamsie,’ and his two boys, Jimmy, four, and Ronnie, two.”
The article says he taught psychology and American government at the time, and coached football and basketball for the then-Greenwood Emeralds.
Mike McKenzie, who was superintendent of Greenwood County School District 50 from 1985 to 1996, said Russell was passionate about his wife, his two sons, his church relationship with South Main Baptist Church and golf.
In 1968, Russell was appointed director of the County Vocational Facility. If offered seven courses, according to a newspaper article from the time: auto mechanics, key punch (IBM), food services, practical health occupations, commercial sewing and clothing design, machine shop and electricity.
Graves said Russell wasn’t just known in this area, he was known statewide.
He said when he was appointed director, Russell was the first person he called.
“When I talked to him we sat over breakfast, I’ll never forget it,” Graves said.
“That morning, we sat over breakfast and we just talked about helping children. What Greenwood County was all about, and what we were about as a school. He was an advocate for kids. A great sense of humor. Just a gentleman, he really was.”
McKenzie said Russell did a good job at seeing what was needed in the area, what careers were available, and cultivating relationships with industry leaders and Piedmont Technical College.
“He was the kind of person that as we say, he walked the talk,” McKenzie said.
“He just didn’t talk it, but he walked it with high confidence, high competence and with sensitivity in certain situations.”
Russell retired from the career center in 2004, and that same year, the General Assembly passed a law making the facility his namesake.
“It shocked and surprised the heck out of me,” Russell said at the time.
“I’m really humbled by it. I’ve put a lot of time into it, and it means a lot to me.”