Frank Russell

Frank Russell, then director of the vocational facility, poses during the 1980-81 school year for a yearbook photo.

 1981 Greenwood High School yearbook

An educator with five decades in Greenwood County schools is being remembered as a pioneer, especially when it comes to technical education.

G. Frank Russell, who served as director for Greenwood County’s vocational school for 36 years, died last month at 92.

