A longtime and successful seller of Greenwood tourism is leaving for a simpler life.
Lindsay Burns, director of sales at Discover Greenwood, will work her last day Friday.
Burns said with her job becoming busier with events and travel, she wants to slow down and be at home more.
“I have a four-year-old daughter,” Burns said. “I find myself longing to be at home a little more.”
Kelly McWhorter, executive director of Discover Greenwood, praised the work Burns had done for Greenwood.
“She has been hugely successful in that role,” McWhorter said. “She will be truly missed.”
McWhorter said Burns was instrumental in recruiting a number of fishing tournaments to Greenwood. Burns also worked with the Symetra Tour of the LPGA to make Greenwood a stop for many years.
“When it happened, it was huge and significant for us,” McWhorter said. “I’d say it cranked out millions of dollars of economic impact for us during its time.”
After the Symetra Tour, McWhorter said Burns and Discover Greenwood looked at bringing another tournament to the Lakelands.
The AJGA tournament, which just wrapped up its second year at the Links at Stoney Point, was recruited to make a stop in Greenwood.
“Those two events in particular have been game changers for Greenwood in terms of economic impact,” McWhorter said.
“It’s a really high note to leave on,” Burns said of the AJGA tournament.
With tourism in Greenwood moving toward sports, Burns concentrated on sports marketing, McWhorter said.
“She was one of the charter members of the South Carolina Sports Alliance,” McWhorter said. “Lindsay just finished serving as president.”
The SC Sports Alliance is a collection of all the sports sales directors of tourism in the state.
“She has been a huge asset to that group of people,” McWhorter said.
Burns started at Discover Greenwood in February 2007, shortly after the organization was formed.
Armed with a marketing degree from Clemson University with a minor in travel and tourism, Burns said she never thought she would be able to return home to Greenwood and find a related position.
“I’ve just really enjoyed watching not only this organization grow, but Greenwood grow as a destination,” Burns said.
McWhorter said Burns has been able to get grants for Greenwood.
“We are thankful for all of her skills,” she said. “They will be missed.”
Burns said she has accepted a job working in sales at The Frilly Frog Children’s Boutique in Greenwood.