Longtime City of Greenwood finance director is leaving for a new post. Steffanie Dorn has been hired as the assistant county treasurer at Greenwood County.
“I have been at the city well over 21 years,” Dorn said. “I love the City of Greenwood.”
She starts with county Sept. 14. Her salary will be $95,000.
Dorn described the new position with the county as a great opportunity and a chance to serve a larger constituency.
“It’s just an opportunity and a good time for me personally,” Dorn said.
The position of assistant county treasurer at Greenwood County is the highest position in the treasurer’s office aside from her new boss, County Treasurer Cathy Miller.
“We are excited to have Steffanie join the GWD County Treasurer’s office as assistant treasurer,” Miller said in an email. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in governmental accounting and will be a huge asset to the county.”
Dorn said she will continue to assist the city while they search for her replacement.
Dorn served not only as finance director but also as clerk to council, a position she was appointed to by then-city manager and now-County Council Chairman Steve Brown.
Dorn said her departure has nothing to do with Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, city council or anyone at the city.
“I love all the people I work with,” Dorn said. “This is about a personal opportunity for me.”
Still, Wilkie was sad to see her go.
“Steffanie is a consummate professional and has been a loyal City of Greenwood employee for over 20 years,” Wilkie said in an email. “She has been an ever-present help to me as I transitioned into the city manager role and I will be forever grateful to her.”
Wilkie said her knowledge of the city is unmatched.
“She will be greatly missed,” Wilkie said.
Dorn’s last day with the city is Sept. 11. An interim finance director has not been named, but Wilkie said she intends to advertise the job as soon as possible.