The sheriff is tasked with organizing and running the sheriff’s office as its supervisor, and that’s a role John Long said he’s especially suited for.
Long is running as a Republican on the June 9 primary ballot against incumbent Sheriff Dennis Kelly and fellow former Greenwood County deputies Matt Emery and Chad Cox. Former Sheriff Tony Davis is running unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and will face the winner of the Republican contest Nov. 3.
The 37-year-old began his career in law enforcement in 2003, when then-Sheriff Sam Riley hired him at the jail. After about a year there, he was hired at the sheriff’s office and Dan Wideman reassigned him to the role of evidence custodian.
“When Sam left office, the evidence room was in disarray,” Long said. “Nothing was missing, but it was a mess. There was stuff stacked everywhere.”
He organized it and created a standardized custodial system, while also taking on additional duties as a crime scene investigator. He worked in criminal investigations, and, under Davis, worked in uniform patrol before being promoted to lieutenant and being placed on the command staff. During this, he said he had stints as interim fire coordinator, interim emergency management coordinator and communications director, while handling day-to-day management and media relations.
“I feel like I’m well rounded in all of the operational aspects of the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I feel like I’m the best candidate because I know the relationships it takes to deal with County Council, county government, the county manager, city manager.”
Because of that, he said he can hit the ground running, if elected, and get to work fixing what he sees as wrong with the current sheriff’s office.
“Most employees have a performance evaluation, and I believe every four years the sheriff has his,” he said. “If people have been getting what they think they should be getting, they know who to vote for. If they feel like they haven’t been, well they know they have options.”
Response times are in need of improvement, he said, and his solution would be to hire aggressively. He understands there aren’t crowds of people clambering to be law enforcement officers, but putting someone with a talent for recruitment in charge of hiring efforts is key to making sure each shift is adequately staffed.
With violent crimes, property crimes and drugs posing problems throughout the community, he said moving away from the joint city-county drug enforcement unit was a mistake. He said he wants to take it a step further, with a circuit-wide drug task force that involves all law enforcement agencies in the 8th Circuit plus the prosecutors from the 8th Circuit Solicitors Office advising on how to best make cases for a strong prosecution.
Long wants to immediately form a public safety coalition for Greenwood County, combining EMS, fire and law enforcement in a way where other first responders can be eyes and ears for officers. While answering calls, they can provide insights that might help tip officers off to possible criminal activity, he said.
Starting Day 1, he said he wants to do a comprehensive review of all employees and resources to make sure everyone and everything is being sensibly assigned and is working efficiently. If people could do better work in other departments, he wants to make sure they are assigned to where they are best suited. Bolstering E-911 by hiring more dispatchers is another priority of his, as is focusing on the uniform patrol division as the office’s first point of contact with the community.
Long, lives in Ninety Six with his wife, Amanda, and his two children, 11-year-old Gentry and 7-year-old Aubrey. They’re members of St. Mark United Methodist Church, and currently Long is helping with his brother’s local business while campaigning full time.
Long resigned from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 29, 2017 after Kelly put him on leave in October 2017 pending the outcome of a state investigation into allegations Long had bought items for the office through a business he partly owned.
The investigation ended with prosecutors saying there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges, and Kelly hired Long back on but instead of keeping him in an administrative role, Long was placed in uniform patrol. After Long resigned, Kelly filed paperwork saying Long’s separation was “due to misconduct”, and alleging to the state Criminal Justice Academy that he had acted dishonestly.
The CJA’s investigation ended with Long being unanimously cleared of a misconduct allegation, though he was put on two-year professional probation and required to go through ethics training.
“I am very thankful four our criminal justice system, I’m very thankful for the investigation and I’m very thankful I kept good records,” Long said of the ordeal. “If Dennis had thought for one minute that what I did was against the law or dishonest, then why did he hire me back at the sheriff’s office? Why didn’t he fire me, instead of letting me resign?”
After resigning, he worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office for two years.
Long said he’s dedicated to the office — he wished his whole career could have been spent at the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. He’s willing to answer any questions potential voters have for him at his personal cell, 864-377-0880.
“I will be a true people’s sheriff,” he said. “If I tell you I’m going to do something, it’ll get done, and it’ll get done in a timely fashion.”