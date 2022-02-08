LONG CANE
History isn’t always dead.
For something that happened 262 years ago, the Long Canes Massacre brought out a crowd that aired opinions and stories at a memorial service.
About 90 people crowded into Lower Long Cane ARP Church for the service.
“It’s been a long time since you’ve seen this many people in the church when it was not a funeral,” church member Randy Creswell said, noting a fraction of the crowd attended the regular church service.
One speaker surmised that maybe Long Cane hasn’t seen this size crowd in nearly 100 years. “If it doesn’t leave a lump in your throat, you’re in the wrong place.”
If you want to worship in a historical church, Creswell invited attendees to come back. He and others took the opportunity to pass the hat. Attendees enjoying the comfort from several heaters blasting out warm air gave generous thanks.
Last year, the event drew about 50 people, an organizer said. The pride in the crowd was evident as one of the participants told a latecomer they had run out of programs.
Lower Long Cane church and the massacre site are nestled deep in pine forests. Despite the signs that mark the way to the church and the site and the use of GPS and Google maps, drivers could still find themselves asking “Where am I?”
Despite the isolated location, vehicles lined both sides of the road in front of the church and filled the parking lot. Several people braved a one-lane road to reach the massacre site.
The crowd featured people from the immediate area all the way to California. People milled around the church cemetery, sometimes to the strains of a bagpiper.
While the size of the crowd was satisfying, Chip Tinsley, president of the Greenwood County Historical Society, said the number of children means a lot. With them here, all this won’t be lost. He noted most of the crowd was older people.
The number of young people could be counted on two hands. Tinsley encouraged people to bring children to such events; they don’t have to be yours, he added.
Tinsley recalled his father dragging him to a cemetery. He didn’t have a clue why when he was 6-7 years old. In the early 1990s, his 85-year-old grandmother asked him to join her at Clemson University for a Calhoun family reunion for three days. It was not a trip he looked forward to, he admitted — three days of staying in a dorm with his grandmother without a television or radio.
“I understand why now.”
Everyone is here to recognize the events and their importance, he said. “We can’t change it, but we can learn from it. It’s important enough that the site is on the National Register of Historic Places. This was the frontier back then. There was no Holiday Inn or even a Super 8. People came here for a better future.”
Artist and retired park ranger Eric Williams noted the importance of being on the National Register. “They don’t hand out those things like candy.”
He unveiled a portrait of Patrick Calhoun he created from a high-definition image of a 1 1/2-inch drawing made in the late 1700s. He donated it to the Abbeville County Museum.
Museum official Jenny Kelly said the painting will be on display next to a mural titled “The Chaos of Long Canes.” The museum is open by appointment.
A marker created by Williams also was unveiled and will eventually be placed at the massacre site.
The massacre site is just off a one-lane gravel and dirt road. A turnaround at the site is almost the only option for parking. The site is understated, with just a few granite or concrete markers featuring names of the massacre victims. The newest marker, from 2018, was erected next to an older marker that is so faded by weather and erosion that the writing is barely legible.
Still aliveA large cross on the wall behind the pulpit was made from timber used to mark the site of the church’s first service in 1771, according to Creswell. Later, a woman who said she had been a member of the church for 63 years said the cross wasn’t even made of wood. The logs from 1771 were used to make a plaque that was on display in the back of the church, behind the pews, she said.
A couple of people debated the preferred nomenclature when referring to massacre victims, such as whether it’s proper to refer to the people as colonists, pioneers or settlers.
One man pointed how three markers had been designed by a man who hand-carved the granite. Another man offered a card announcing his work as a Jefferson Davis re-enactor and lauded the work of a memorial designer whose work is displayed at Civil War sites.
One man said he had several relatives buried at the church cemetery, some of them being “great” grandparents almost 10 times back.
Others related tales such as people visiting the site of the massacre three days later and finding several children being led by a 14-year-old girl who had escaped the slaughter.
A brief talk at the massacre site focused on how to pronounce and spell the Scottish name Calhoun is supposedly derived from, “Quahone.”
Steve and Kathy Snyder of Calhoun Falls looked at several markers in the cemetery.
“For us, it’s not just history. It’s learning how America started,” she said, neatly summing up the reason people attended the service.