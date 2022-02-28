Long Cane Primary was full of mini Michelle Obama, Michael Jordan, and multiple mini Rosa Parkses on Friday.
Second-graders at the school put on a living wax museum, researching and presenting information about Black Americans ranging from jazz musician Louis Armstrong to Lyda Newman, who patented an improved hairbrush design, to professional basketball player Lebron James.
Teacher Amber Belk said she got the idea while student teaching in Clemson and wanted students to learn their culture and heritage and learn to respect others.
They did their own project doing research and working on timelines. Belk said the project hit a lot of standards.
As other classes and parents walked through on Friday, the students recited facts or a short speech about their historical figure.
Belk said during the research project, students have been coming to her and reciting facts that she didn’t even know.
“They’ve done a great job on it, they put hard work in it,” Belk said.
Teacher Sarah Smith’s class presented a fact about their person’s childhood, adult life and how they made an impact.
Smith said the project was fun and hands-on.
It also builds community between students, she said, as they were practicing with each other and building each other up.
