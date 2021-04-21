About an hour after Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd, Greenwood police officers were having an open conversation with residents about building a stronger community.
Bishop Oliver McCray hosted Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin and community patrol officer William Kay for a discussion Tuesday night at Morris Chapel Baptist Church about community policing.
“This is so important that we come together between the police and the community — together as one,” Chaudoin said. “I’ve been community policing my whole career. ... If you don’t have a system that does community policing, you’re not going to have a police department that works.”
Chaudoin went over the hiring procedures and some of the training officers receive before they’re allowed to patrol Greenwood’s streets on their own. It could take about a year before someone who applies to be an officer is allowed to patrol on their own, because they have to go to the state Criminal Justice Academy, then go through departmental training and months of probationary patrolling with a veteran officer as their direct supervisor. The additional training they receive is part of what keeps the GPD in the highest-rated certification class from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which uses internationally recognized standards.
Still, Chaudoin said he keeps an open door to residents so that if they have any concerns about an officer, he can look into it. He’s sat down with residents and gone through video recordings of officers’ encounters with people to explain why things were handled the way they were and how officers can improve things in the future.
“There ain’t nobody at the police department that knows the correct answer to everything,” he said. “You will not be in the Greenwood Police Department if you mistreat people in our community.”
He talked about officers meeting with after-school groups, planning community cookouts where out-of-uniform officers and their families can meet with other residents and different efforts the department is making to build stronger bonds with the people they serve.
“I don’t want to be known as chief, I want to be known as T.J. — as a follower of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he said.
Still, attendees asked questions about how police are working to build relationships and regain the trust of Black residents who are fearful, or who have had to teach their children to be extra cautious around police in light of violence and prejudice at the hands of other officers.
“In a lot of our Black communities, the only time children expect to see the police is when someone is getting arrested,” one resident said.
Chaudoin said he’s emphasizing more presence throughout Greenwood, so people see officers outside of them responding to a 911 call. He also talked about efforts to diversify the department through recruiting from Black professional groups and colleges locally and elsewhere. One resident, Otis Grier Jr., said until the police department has representation from people of color in its leadership, it won’t have all the input it needs, however.
Kay, who has worked at the department since 2007, talked about the reasons an officer might pull someone over — a traffic violation, defective equipment or as part of a bigger investigation. He advised people to slow down and maybe put their emergency signal on, to show the officer behind them that they recognize they’re being stopped and are looking for a safe place to pull over. He said it’s fine to look for a place they’re comfortable stopping at, but not to speed up or keep driving at the same speed, because that can seem like evasive behavior.
“It’s not a good idea to pass perfectly good places just to make it home,” he said.
He went through the steps: Roll the window down, make your hands visible to make everyone comfortable, maybe turn the interior light on if it’s dark. In the event that an officer does something seemingly inappropriate, Kay said the time to address it is after the traffic stop. Not every officer in every department handles things as calmly, he said, and residents with concerns about how they were treated should contact the officers’ supervisor afterward.
“The side of the road is no place to argue a charge,” he said. “You can have your day in court. What an officer says by the side of the road is not the be-all, end-all.”
He said he’s gotten things wrong during stops, and when one of his cases is beat in court he tries to learn from it and improve his police work through it.
After the discussion, Kay chatted with residents and people traded business cards with him. McCray said he was happy with how the event went, and that he’s hopeful discussions like these will help build bridges across Greenwood’s many communities.