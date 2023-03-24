Regulators are holding drinking water to a higher standard.
On March 14, the EPA announced its new proposed drinking water regulations for six chemical compounds categorized as PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These are man-made chemicals used to make products resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water.
These chemicals are found throughout the environment because they were widely used and resist breaking down. Drinking water represents an estimated 20% of people’s exposure to these chemicals, and according to studies the EPA references, evidence suggests exposure to high levels of certain PFAS can negatively affect people’s health.
These studies suggest negative health outcomes might occur if a person drinks 2.5 liters of water every day for 70 years.
The EPA’s proposed limit for two of these substances is 4 parts per trillion — the lowest level that can be reliably measured.
“This is definitely one of the most complex and challenging issues that states have been faced with,” said Myra Reece, DHEC director of environmental affairs, during a March 16 media briefing. “Although this proposed national enforceable standard impacts all states, ... the impacts vary from state to state.”
Even within South Carolina, Reece said the levels of PFAS they’ve detected during testing have varied among communities. While two PFAS chemicals have a proposed cap of 4 parts per trillion, another four PFAS chemicals will be measured in a combined total and water utilities will use a hazard index calculation to determine the cap.
DHEC has been sampling water supplies throughout the state since 2020. In sampling groundwater systems, they found the vast majority had PFOA levels below 4 parts per trillion, with a few between 4 and 10, and only two water systems with sources with levels higher than 20 parts per trillion, said Doug Kinard, director of drinking water protection.
There are still hundreds more water system sources to sample, but Kinard said DHEC has tested the sources of water that serve more than 95% of people who draw from community water systems.
While the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with water systems under the assumption that this proposed PFOA cap will pass, local utilities are concerned about how to implement these new requirements.
“This has been on everybody’s radar for a while,” said Jeff Field, executive director of Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission. “From our standpoint, there’s not a lot of options for treatment.”
Field said he was hoping the proposed limit wouldn’t jump to the 4 parts per trillion amount, but instead an intermediary step. The previous amount the EPA cited as potentially hazardous to health outcomes was 70 parts per trillion.
There’s been plenty of discussion among water utilities on how to meet these levels, but Greenwood CPW Water Department Director Danny Ware said the technology to get levels that low will be a challenge for every utility.
“Each utility will have to analyze what comes into their facilities to find out how to minimize it,” he said.
Water companies can’t just slide a PFOA-minimizing solution like granulated activated carbon into their existing systems, it has to be factored into how the water is pumped into their treatment process.
Field asked if the ability to measure PFOA improves and tests can detect down to 2 parts per trillion, or 1, will the limit drop accordingly? If Laurens had to treat to that level, it would cost an estimated $8-10 million in capital costs alone to upgrade water treatment facilities.
“We’re so early in this discovery phase, how do you put a project together to address an issue when you don’t know what the problem is,” Ware said.
Jeff Meredith, Greenwood CPW executive director, said water supply constitutes 20% of PFAS exposure, with the other 80% not being federally regulated.
Both local water utilities will be participating in upcoming public comment sessions the EPA is hosting. Field said he’d be asking the EPA to delay this cap until further studies can be done and more utilities can assess the technologies available to meet it.
There’s a technical overview call scheduled for 2 p.m. March 28, then a public hearing on May 4 where people can register to attend and provide comments. The EPA is also accepting written comments during a 60-day period.
To register for the upcoming public hearing, visit bit.ly/3JMpqNI, and for more information on these chemicals and the actions being taken to meet these proposed limits, visit the EPA’s website at bit.ly/40zpEOV or DHEC’s page at bit.ly/40aMuwt.