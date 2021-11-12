“Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”
The words emblazoned on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier resonated with Olivia Reynolds, a member of the Mount Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She addressed the group gathered Thursday morning at the Greenwood County Veterans Center plaza to honor the 100th anniversary of that tomb.
Reynolds paid homage to the men and women who gave their lives for the United States without any personal glory in return.
“We honor those who did not return home to a final ceremony honoring their sacrifices,” she said. “To those who did not receive a military escort, did not receive a final rifle salute, taps were not played in their honor and no U.S. flag was folded at their burial site and presented to their next of kin.”
She and other members of her chapter joined with members of the Long Cane and Star Fort DAR chapters to lay wreaths Thursday morning in honor of these fallen veterans. A drizzling rain didn’t stop their reflection.
“I think it just teaches the next generation to appreciate the sacrifices of our veterans,” said Margie Ayers, regent of the Star Fort chapter.
Paula Palaima, regent of the Long Cane chapter, said it was important to show patriotism in respect for those who were willing to put their lives at risk for America. That’s why Veterans Day is so essential, she said; it’s a chance each year to remember to pay that respect.
“We just appreciate everything that they’ve given up for our right to freedom,” Palaima said.
Later in the day, inside the veterans center, more than a dozen tables lined the main room as vendors, nonprofits and service providers offered incoming veterans deals and benefits for their service. Rosalind Burke, head of Greenwood County veteran affairs, said she likes to host an annual veterans appreciation gathering, but every day is Veterans Day for her office staff.
“They want to honor veterans and they feel closer to the vets here,” she said. “We should know when we see a vet to thank them for our freedom. They’ve paid the ultimate price and should be recognized for it. We love them, we appreciate them and we are here to help them any time they need help.”
Local veterans organizations, like the DAR, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Disabled American Veterans charity all supported Thursday’s event, she said. Helen Nazzaro, of the Mount Ariel DAR, said she was excited about the number of veterans that had come out, and to see the groups that came to support them.
The DAR has an upcoming “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event at 11 a.m. Nov. 18, Nazzaro said. Hosted at the veterans center, she said the group Wreaths Across America is bringing its mobile education unit that day.
Then, on Dec. 18, Wreaths Across America comes to Greenwood to honor fallen veterans. Nazzaro said volunteers will be laying live wreaths on the gravestones of veterans at Oakbrook, Evening Star, Edgewood and Elmwood cemeteries. Volunteers should show up at Oakbrook at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, where the DAR will host a ceremony laying wreaths in honor of each branch of the armed services, along with recognizing other groups of veterans.