With a fresh coat of paint and a brand new sign, the local United Way chapter has been renamed the United Way of the Lakelands.
The local nonprofit got approval from United Way Worldwide leadership to change the name, which local President and CEO Marisel Losa said better reflects the area the group serves. In its by-laws, the local united way is authorized to provide service for Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick and Saluda counties.
“It allows us to reflect the four counties that are under our jurisdiction, and we’re going to continue providing services that extend to our counties,” she said.
The front door has been painted United Way blue, and Losa said they’re looking to renovate other parts of the building soon.
Although the United Center is stationed in Greenwood, making it the central location for much of the United Way’s local work, Losa said services like the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance were extended to Saluda and McCormick counties, and the group has hosted stuff-the-bus events there.
With the United Way’s fundraising campaign set to start in the coming days, Losa said she and her staff have been working to find new sources of revenue. Workplace pledges and donations had been dwindling for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the issue. She’s been writing grants at a fever pitch lately, and work on organizing a consortium of nonprofits, for-profit groups and local government officials plays into a new approach geared toward attracting big investors.
The Greenwood Counts Community Consortium is a nascent group built to use the data from the United Way’s Greenwood Counts data platform to inform collaborative efforts between groups in different fields, all to address root issues of community health. These problems stretch beyond physical health care, Losa said, and include social and economic needs.
“We’re really looking at catapulting forward, getting into these communities and learning more about their needs,” she said. “The root causes are what we really need to address. It’s not just having the data, but how did we get here?”
The goal is to get key people in neighborhoods across Greenwood at first, bring them to the table with the people interested in helping, and find out what their local needs are and how best to address them. Poverty, drug use, homelessness and crime are symptoms, and Losa said the goal of the consortium is to resolve these problems by implementing long-term solutions that address the causes.
That takes money, and bringing together passionate, engaged people from all walks of life is the first step in attracting the kind of grants, government and private funding that these solutions require.
“The only way we’re going to convince someone to invest real dollars into this community is if we put up a unified front,” she said. “We have to identify the problems, then have systems in place so we can cooperate on the solutions. I’m optimistic that Greenwood is a cooperative community, and will come together.”
With campaign contributions down, Losa said the United Way has been talking through budget concerns. For the past year, PPP loans and SC CARES Act money have helped offset operational costs and kept the United Way from having to move funds around to cover costs. Grants have helped offset the price tag on building maintenance at the United Center, but it’s still been a challenging year.
“We’re not just a funder. We really do provide a world of resources to the community,” she said. “If we position ourselves now, when those opportunities drop, we’ll already be in position to capitalize on them.”