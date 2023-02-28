The federal Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue limits on certain chemicals found in drinking water that have been linked to adverse health effects. Local and statewide agencies are anticipating those regulations, with CPW officials concerned the technology isn’t available to sufficiently filter drinking water.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFAS, are man-made chemicals developed for years for various consumer and industrial uses. It’s a broad spectrum of chemicals found in nonstick cookware, food packaging, cosmetics, dental floss, fire-fighting chemicals and chemicals for treating stain and water-resistant textiles.
“What they’re finding is a lot of these chemicals developed years ago, they don’t degrade,” said Danny Ware, Water Department director at Greenwood CPW. “And what they’re finding now is they’re present and showing up in our water sources.”
Myra Reece, environmental affairs director at the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, said that PFAS is one of the most complex and challenging issues that the agency has been spending time and resources on.
Jennifer Hughes, Bureau of Water chief, said the Safe Drinking Water Act dictates the process the EPA must follow to develop national standards for drinking water intended to control the level of contaminants.
She said PFOA and PFOS — two PFAS compounds — were voluntarily phased out of production in the mid-2000s by manufacturers.
“However, PFOAs and PFOS can still be imported to the US in consumer goods, and they remain in some drinking water sources due to decades of industrial pollution and consumer product use,” Hughes said.
“The EPA has stated that approximately 80% of a person’s exposure to PFAS comes from consumer goods.”
For years the federal Environmental Protection Agency has been studying the effects of PFAS on people’s health and the environment, and trying to establish limits on how much is allowable in drinking water. Studies indicate exposure to certain PFAS have been associated with higher rates of certain liver, kidney and testicle cancers, decreased birth weights and immune suppression, among other effects, according to the state DHEC.
In 2020, a national and statewide test of PFAS levels at water treatment plants gave federal regulators more data to consider. Under an assumption that people drink about 10-and-a-half cups of water a day for a 70-year lifespan, that any concentration of PFAS above about 70 parts per trillion would negatively affect people’s health, Ware said.
During that study, Ware said Greenwood CPW detected PFAS reaching maximum levels across all categories of about 30 parts per trillion. But additional study in summer 2022 led the EPA to reconsider where the limit should be to prevent negative health effects — less than 0.004 parts per trillion for some chemicals.
“Normally when you’re looking to treat an emerging contaminant, the way the EPA usually does it is they have a monitoring period ... for a period of years,” Ware said.
Following the monitoring period, the EPA issues an advised “maximum contaminant level,” or MCL. Greenwood was assigned March 2025 for its monitoring period.
The EPA is expected to release an MCL for the two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, in the coming months. DHEC gave a media briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the forthcoming MCL and steps the agency has taken in monitoring and testing PFAS levels.
Once an MCL is published, the EPA opens up a commenting period for the public, including water utilities, to respond to the proposed regulatory limit. Ware said he expects the EPA will take action to regulate the levels of PFAS allowed in drinking water in September.
Hughes said the final effective day for the PFOA and PFOS standards is expected to be in 2026. She said MCLs take into account the best available treatment technology. Cost considerations are also taken into account, she said.
At this point, CPW officials don’t know what the EPA will propose, or how they’ll get the PFAS levels in Greenwood that low. As a utility company, the difference between 70 and 0.004 parts per trillion is a difference in technology, and the technologies needed are still in development, Ware said.
Granulated activated carbon can be used to treat these chemicals, but it has its limitations. CPW uses powdered activated carbon to treat for odor and taste, and has looked into how to adapt that step to further reduce PFAS amounts.
“Right now, most plants are still in a holding pattern until they know what they have to get down to,” Ware said.
“Our concern is not with doing what we need to do to treat the water,” CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith said. “Our concern is that the technology has not been developed to meet the requirements these studies areputting out.”
It’s not an issue every water treatment facility faces, Meredith said. Some water sources in the country have returned little to no PFAS in their water. Greenwood is downstream on the Saluda River to Greenville, and the industrial base there proves a source of contaminants, Meredith said.
“We’re all trying to share information with each other and trying to address the new MCL, whatever it is,” Ware said. “It’s something garnering a lot of attention in the water industry, but right now we’re trying to figure out what our targets even are.”
Fran Marshall, director of the Office of Environmental Public Health, said DHEC wants people to understand risk in the environment and said they don’t want people to be overly concerned or not at all concerned.
“We want them to be just the right amount of concerned, and we feel like educating folks is the best way for them to understand these things and if there are things people can do individually to reduce the amount of these chemicals going into the environment at large, then that’s also very beneficial for all of us in South Carolina.”