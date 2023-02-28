CPW
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is expected to issue limits on certain chemicals found in drinking water that have been linked to adverse health effects. Local and statewide agencies are anticipating those regulations, with CPW officials concerned the technology isn’t available to sufficiently filter drinking water.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also called PFAS, are man-made chemicals developed for years for various consumer and industrial uses. It’s a broad spectrum of chemicals found in nonstick cookware, food packaging, cosmetics, dental floss, fire-fighting chemicals and chemicals for treating stain and water-resistant textiles.

