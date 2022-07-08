Local musicians get their own spotlight during the 2022 Greenwood Blues Cruise. The Uptown Market is hosting more than a dozen local bands and artists.
The South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise brings thousands to Uptown, but while the main stage on Main Street features visiting blues artists, a local stage on Maxwell Avenue will highlight local talent. Headed up by Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, the local stage is at the Uptown Market. Music there starts 3 p.m. today.
“I think it’s a fabulous idea,” said Tracie Rush, of Tracie and Byron Acoustic Duo. “If the pandemic taught us anything, it’s support local businesses and small businesses. Local artists are no different.”
She and musical partner Byron Hilley have worked independently as musicians and educators for years. They started playing in Greenwood together last year, and while they’ve got a distinct love for classic rock they love to bring their own spin to well-known tunes.
“You give it a fresh appeal without taking away from what made a song so special to people to begin with,” she said.
The chance to play music alongside other local artists helps share knowledge, experience and style, Rush said. Granger Smith, one member of Bad Weather States, said playing on the same stage and to the same audience builds a special bond between artists.
“It’s always a fun little treat to us, especially to play in our own backyard,” he said. “A local stage has been a thing a lot of us in town have wanted for a while; to be included. It seems only right this town that’s so dense with very, very talented musicians ... to have that be an official part of the festival.”
Bad Weather States have a few blues tracks in their repertoire, but mostly play original songs. On Wednesday, they were rehearsing a set alongside fellow local stage artist Benetra “Boss Lady” Calhoun. As a singer, Calhoun’s background is in R&B, gospel, jazz and country music, but she said she’s versatile. She’s been singing since she was “knee-high to a duck,” she said, and Wednesday was her first time playing alongside Bad Weather States.
“I know this won’t be our last time, either, and that’s maybe the best part,” she said with a laugh.
She said she’s excited to have a chance to take the stage during the festival. The local stage gives local musicians the chance to get in front of audiences that might not hear them otherwise.
And performing together is a communal experience, said Ben Meredith, the newest member of the Coronaca Band. When a local band finishes a set, fellow area musicians encourage them and hype them up, celebrating their performance.
“We just really enjoy it, it’s just so great to highlight so much great local talent,” he said. “It just means something different when you get encouragement from other musicians. They know when you’ve messed up, and they know when you did well.”