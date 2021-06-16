School districts are still formulating plans on how to use recently allocated federal COVID relief funds and are seeking the public’s suggestions and advice on how to use of the money.
School districts in the area received millions of dollars each from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III fund, known as ESSER, which was mandated by the American Rescue Plan.
This is the third round of federal dollars being sent to school districts as part of COVID-19 relief.
Greenwood County School District 50’s allocation is the highest in the Lakelands at $27,977,659. District 51 will receive $3,110,889, District 52 will receive $4,009,992, Abbeville County School District will receive $9,021,876 and McCormick County School District will receive $2,716,808.
The American Rescue Plan requires that each local education agency use at least 20% of its allocation addressing learning loss and the remaining 80% go toward other categories, including student support, preparedness, sanitization and other uses.
Districts must also get public opinion on how the money should be used. McCormick and District 52 each have a survey posted to the district’s web page for participants to take.
Districts have already started to discuss plans on use of the funds. In Ninety Six last week, District 52’s Assistant Superintendent Paul Spadaro gave an update on the survey — as well as one suggested use for the funds — to the board of trustees.
The survey, Spadaro said, had received 439 responses as of June 8. The state education department must approve spending plans for the money, and he gave a presentation on the district pursuing a math curriculum specialist.
The district wants to make a data-driven decision, he told the board of trustees, showing the number of students who meet and exceed math standards drops from 53% in fifth grade to 17% in eighth grade.
“So we see a pattern and a trend, right? We see our students struggling with really complex concepts in middle and high school math. We see a hole and I think our job as educators is to fill that hole,” Spadaro said.