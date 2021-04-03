CI Inc's The Free Clinic/La Clinica Gratis

What: Nonprofit Community Initiatives Inc., established in 1998. Its first home was in the New Haven Apartments Complex in Greenwood. A new, free-standing medical clinic/administration building will open soon at 212 Overland Drive in Greenwood.

Community Initiatives has three locations:

— Neighborhood Center, 201-203 Church Ave. in Greenwood.

— Administration/The Free Clinic/La Clinica Gratis, (* this new location opening soon) 212 Overland Drive, Greenwood, SC.

— The Free Clinic/La Clinica Gratis satellite location, Flat Rock AME Church, 1136 Flat Rock Road, Abbeville, SC.

The Free Clinic/La Clinica Gratis provides check-ups, flu shots, lab work and medications. Also available is:

— A diabetic program, with access to free supplies and monitors.

— Free mammograms, breast, cervical and prostate exams.

— A heart health program for women.

— Mental health counseling services.

— Free tooth extractions and dental care treatment plans.

Once the appointment is scheduled, be sure to bring photo ID, proof of residence and proof of income. Required paperwork may vary for obstetrics patients.

Community Initiatives also offers services to aid with economic stability including assistance in signing up for food stamps, Medicaid, Medicare, mail-order prescriptions and voter registration.

Community Initiatives also offers a Safe Haven afterschool and summer program and toddler learning center.

Contact Information

Visit online: myci.us.

Email executive director: tgoodman@myci.us.

Call administration offices: 864-223-7472.

Call The Free Clinic/La Clinica Gratis: 864-941-7980.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.