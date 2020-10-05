There were about 10 seconds between when Pat Tafta saw a cylinder blow in his plane’s engine and when the 77-year-old airplane hit the ground.
It didn’t give him much time to think.
“As soon as I seen it blow I started turning around to reach the airport,” Tafta said. “My plan had been if something happened on climbing, I’d just hook around to the left. ... I would have made it if I had power. It really shocked me, I lost about 70% power.”
Tafta has been licensed as a private pilot since 2013, according to FAA records, but had been a student pilot for years. His first solo flight was at age 19, in 1974. On Sept. 21, he was flying a Boeing E-75, a fixed-wing, single-engine biplane from 1943.
The plane came down less than 500 yards from nearby Ashley Field, the airstrip Tafta had taken off from.
“I wasn’t really going nowhere,” he said. “I had a friend who wanted to go up.”
The plane crashed on private property at about 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, near Legion Lake Road and Brock Circle. Tafta tried to keep the plane from stalling, but it had lost so much power so quickly there was no way of making it back to the airstrip.
After the plane hit the ground, Tafta unbuckled himself and threw his fire extinguisher out of the plane. He made his way out and checked on his friend, who had broken his ankle. Tafta had a concussion, and ended up with stitches in his face, although on Friday he said he’s about 95% recovered. His friend is still recovering from his injury, but both men survived the crash.
It hasn’t put any dent in Tafta’s love of flying, however, nor his love of building airplanes.
He’s working on a World War II-era fighter, along with Piper plane he’s building that he expects to have done by the end of the year.
“I’ve always known airplanes could be deadly, or whatever you want to call it,” he said. “I ride motorcycles, too, and I used to drag race.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board had not released any updates on the investigation as of Friday.