Amid the pines lining the more than half-mile road leading into Lake Greenwood State Park, dozens of stone blocks sit abandoned on the forest floor.
These rocks came from local quarries, placed on the park’s property more than 80 years ago. The Civilian Conservation Corps liked to use locally sourced materials for its building projects. The New Deal made work for unemployed men, and the CCC played a pivotal role in making Lake Greenwood State Park what it is today.
In 1941, the men of the CCC were hard at work building a decorative stone wall at the entrance of the park. The unfinished wall is still there today, although guests may hardly notice it driving in. Those stones still sit where they were left when the CCC dissolved following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, a modern testament to that moment in history when the wall’s work stopped to mobilize for war.
That’s one of Park Manager Fayette Yenny’s favorite things to teach guests. As park manager, she’s responsible for the day-to-day operations of the park. She manages its fiscal, human, natural and cultural resources.
Yenny has worked for the park service since 1995.
“Growing up, I was an avid hiker and camper,” she said. “We camped in South Carolina parks since the time I was 8 years old. ... It really never crossed my mind to make that into a career.”
She went to school to be a teacher, but while doing student teaching realized she didn’t want to be confined to a classroom. Facing the challenge of figuring out her future and looking for work when a summer camp counselor position fell through, she took a job running programs at Santee State Park.
“From that time on, I absolutely wanted to be a park ranger,” she said. “I could still be with people and teach our cultural and natural history, but not be constrained to a classroom. That one summer, it just clicked and changed the course of my whole life.”
Head Ranger Benjamin Walker knew he wanted to be a ranger early on.
“I visited parks and camped in campgrounds as a Boy Scout,” he said. “I volunteered a little bit in Congaree National Park — I’m originally from Columbia.”
He first volunteered at Congaree at 16 years old, then, when he graduated from Clemson University, he got a job as a park technician at Sesquicentennial State Park.
“There’s a lot more than people probably know that goes on,” he said. “You still have to know electrical work, plumbing, grounds maintenance. But it makes for a good base to move into a ranger position.”
Rangers also manage visitors. They help guests who need anything, take up admission fees, handle complaints and enforce the park’s rules. The 30-year-old Walker patrols the park looking for maintenance concerns and checks on the park’s 125 campsites.
“On any given day, you’re doing one thing right after another,” he said. “There’s always something to do in a park. We’re always on our way to something, and we’re always patrolling.”
In a park with so much emphasis on camping, he said the job is especially people-focused. Walker takes any chance he can get to teach people about the history of the CCC’s involvement with the park, and why this lakeside swath of forest is protected. He talks to campers about the importance of leaving no trace and environment-safe camping practices.
Rangers’ responsibilities rotate weekly, and Walker is among those who live on the park itself.
“I don’t think I would want to work in a more city-focused park,” he said. “It’s beautiful living here and I love it, but I am the one who can get called out at 2 a.m.”
Once, a camper’s RV caught fire in the middle of the night. No one was hurt, but as the flames rose and began torching the lower branches of nearby pine trees, Walker was the first park staffer called out to respond. The park has six full-time staff members, with some part-time staff to help with maintenance and park care.
Yenny, at 48 years old, has worked for the State Park Service for 14 years. Before managing Lake Greenwood State Park, she worked here from 1998-2000. She loved the area, and though she went to work at several other parks, she came back to Lake Greenwood when the opportunity to manage it arose.
She said before her summer job with the parks service, part of why she’d never considered being a ranger was because she didn’t see many women in these roles. She’s glad for the chance to follow her love of nature and history while showing others they can pursue a job maintaining the state’s natural resources, too.
“Even if you have to volunteer, just to get your foot in the door makes a big, big difference,” Walker said. “That’s what I tell Boy Scouts who are interested in being a ranger. It’s never too late, either. We have park rangers of all ages.”