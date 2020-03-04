Voters will decide whether to adopt a local options sales tax after Greenwood County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved placing the referendum on November’s general election ballot.
“I have no problem letting the citizens make the decision,” Councilman Mark Allison said during the County Council Administration and Finance meeting.
Councilman Theo Lane said this gives the city time to make its case.
Chairman Steve Brown reported receiving support for this referendum being placed on the ballot from all of the municipalities in Greenwood County.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie was available to County Council during the Administration and Finance meeting and noted to the council members that groceries cannot be excluded from the local option sales tax.
“I don’t believe there can be any exclusions,” Wilkie said.
After the vote, Wilkie was happy with County Council’s decision, saying “This is just another step in the right direction.”
The local option sales tax would allow municipalities to expand city services while giving property tax relief. While the local option sales tax has been championed by leaders in the City of Greenwood, if passed, it would also affect the other municipalities of Greenwood County.
In other business:
Council voted to appoint James Williams as a special tax district commissioner for the Aspen Heights Subdivision.
Council voted to honor Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in Edgefield which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
An ordinance changing the zoning ordinance for a parcel of land on 525 E. Grumbling Road was approved unanimously.
An ordinance that changed zoning for billboards to include digital billboards, passed with a 4-3 vote with Brown, Vice Chairman Chuck Moates and Lane voting against.