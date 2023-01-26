The Conestee Dam is a top legislative priority for local lawmakers, and in the past few weeks, it’s drawn the attention of hundreds of people online in the Lakelands.
Following recent reporting on the efforts of local and state lawmakers to work with state Department of Health and Environmental Control staff to replace the Conestee Dam, a Facebook group has formed to organize a letter campaign urging prompt action on the dam.
The 130-year-old Conestee Dam was built with a lifespan of about 50 years in mind. Behind the dam sits about 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste that’s bonded to submerged layers of sediment. Local elected officials and representatives from the Conestee Foundation have urged action to repair or replace the aging dam.
The Conestee Dam is located in Greenville County on the Reedy River, which meets the Saluda River at Lake Greenwood’s mouth.
On Jan. 11, Ralph Cushing formed the ”Save Lake Greenwood” group on Facebook. Cushing only moved to Greenwood in May, but soon after learned about the recent history of people trying to get attention and funding for work on the Conestee Dam. The state set aside $3 million last year to analyze the issue and come up with alternatives, but the one that emerged as the plan lawmakers are pursuing is to build a new dam that’s expected to cost about $48 million.
Cushing has been urging the nearly 1,000 members of Save Lake Greenwood to write letters to local legislators and Gov. Henry McMaster’s office calling for swift funding of the new dam.
“That’s really what I’m trying to do more than anything else, bring awareness to this,” Cushing said. “We need to have one place, one source for people to turn to in the area to have their voices heard.”
State Rep. John McCravy, on the legislature’s first week back in session, asked the House Ways and Means Committee for $48 million in this year’s budget for the Conestee dam. He said he welcomes and appreciates the encouragement from letter-writers, which he said he has received.
“Our legislative delegation is working hard in the House, Billy Garrett is working hard in the Senate,” he said. “I think the governor’s office needs to have this on their radar.”
Cushing, who lives on Lake Greenwood, said he’s glad to see the legislature taking the issue seriously. Lawmakers have characterized the threat of the Conestee Dam failing as a disaster waiting to happen, but Cushing is optimistic.
“Even if we fail — which I don’t think we will, I think the state will get the money — I want to keep going,” he said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.