NINETY SIX — The Ninety Six Wildcat Marching Band’s season culminated in a standing ovation.
The band on Tuesday evening performed its show for this year, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” for family and friends after a season that saw four local bands headed to the state championship.
The band began putting on the exhibition several years ago for the community and folks who aren’t able to normally travel to competitions or football games to be able to see and hear the band perform, director David Vickery said.
Ninety Six finished the season placing second in the 1A state division. Ninety Six, however, wasn’t the only local band that competed at the state finals.
Ware Shoals High School placed fourth in the state in 1A and Dixie placed 12th in the same class.
Emerald High School’s band qualified for and competed at state in division 2A and placed ninth.
Vickery said Ninety Six’s season started a little differently this year, as there wasn’t a traditional band camp because of the new modified schedule Greenwood County School District 52 is on.
Band started when school did in July, he said, and the band was concerned about not being ready for its first competition, but all the puzzle pieces fell into place.
At the Henry Laurens Invitational, the band placed first in its division. Ditto for its second competition in Easley.
After a week off, the band headed to Chesnee. Instead of competing in its usual division, Vickery asked the host to be put in the top class. The band competed in the 6A class, and placed second among every band at the competition.
The band placed first in Upper State in its division and won high music, high overall effect and high visual awards.
“We felt good momentum going into state finals and we performed well in state finals got just edged out by Batesburg-Leesville and they had a fantastic show,” Vickery said.
The evening was spent thanking sponsors and parents and community members who help the program succeed.
Parent Rob Russian, who was recognized for his time with the band, thanked the students for all the hard work they’ve put in.
“All the early mornings, all the late nights, all the practice that you put in on and off the field,” Russian said.
“Thank you for letting me be a part of that, be a part of your season. I can truly say this truly was the greatest show on earth.”