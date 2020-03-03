When it comes to landing a job, some people need more help others, and the Greenwood County Area Chamber of Commerce teams up several organizations each year to promote job readiness for women in need.
The chamber’s Women’s Leadership Council is hosting this year’s Suits and Salads event, which prepares the women involved for the Upper Savannah Job Fair. Various local organizations refer women to this program, and during it, they receive help from seminars on resume writing, interview skills and other job fair essential skills. The women involved also get the chance to pick out a donated outfit that’s appropriate for job interviews.
Suits and Salads is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 17, with the Upper Savannah Job Fair on March 19 at Piedmont Technical College’s campus. The Women’s Leadership Council is accepting donations of professional clothing for women, including accessories. Donations can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Greenwood chamber at 110 Phoenix St.
“I really do think the women get a lot out of it,” said Debra Coleman. “We try to help as many women as we can. I know I’m helping somebody, and that it’s meeting a need.”
The event features workshop sessions that help women with writing their resumes, along with sharpening their interviewing skills. For many women involved, they don’t have much or any business attire that’s often worn to make a good first impression during an interview, so the outfits provided at the event are key to putting their best feet forward.
“I always tell people to pay attention to the details,” Coleman said. “Even cut your nails.”
A variety of organizations partner with the chamber to make this event a reality. The women who participate are recruited from and by groups such as Greenwood County Adult Education, the Greenwood Pathway House, Goodwill, Meg’s House, Piedmont Technical College and S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation.
“If they’re at a place where they need, No. 1, clothing, but if they need different skills ... we have the women go through this,” said Tamara Augustine, finance and administration director at Pathway House. “It really goes beyond the clothes. Some of them have been out of the workforce for a really long time, or they’ve never really been in the workforce at all, and the sessions they put on I think really benefit these women.”
Last year, a woman who was a resident at the Pathway House went through Suits and Salads and went on to graduate from Piedmont Technical College and earn a professional certification. Augustine said she attended the woman’s graduation, where she was wearing the outfit she got during Suits and Salads.
“It’s great community coordination for not only the women in our program but the women involved in other programs throughout the community,” said Alice Hodges, executive director at Meg’s House. “They get to see they’re not alone. There are businesses and people in this community who will be on this journey with them as they work to get employed.”
While Greenwood County’s 2.6% unemployment rate is below the U.S. rate of 3.4% as of December 2019, there are still those who struggle to find work for one reason or another. As an essential part of workforce development in Greenwood, S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation partners with events like this to help reach their goal of guiding people with disabilities to obtain and maintain employment, said business development specialist Stacie Smith.
“We would like to see people achieve their highest available employment goals, whatever that may be,” she said.
For Vocational Rehab’s purposes, Smith said they define disability broadly. She said things like anxiety, depression, hypertension and diabetes can qualify, as they look mainly for any issues that would make performing a job more challenging.
To learn more about vocational rehab and explore the services they provide, call the Greenwood office at 864-229-5827, or visit it at 2345 Highway 72/221 E., Greenwood. For information on S.C. Works Greenwood, call 864-229-8872 or visit its office at 927 E. Cambridge Ave.