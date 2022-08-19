A blood drive Saturday will give people the chance to get school supplies while giving blood to help save lives.
On Saturday, the Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter of historically Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Connection. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart at 300 Bypass 25 NE. All blood donors will receive a $20 electronic gift card.
Alongside the blood drive, Omega Psi Phi members will give out book bags and drawstring bags packed with school supplies.
“We basically just want to get as many people out there as we can,” said Greenwood City Council member James Jones, who is a member of the local chapter.
This blood drive is an annual event hosted by the chapter. It’s in memory of Dr. Charles R. Drew, a surgeon who researched blood transfusions and was instrumental in developing blood banks. He was the director of the first American Red Cross blood bank.
Chris Foster, co-chair for Saturday’s blood drive, said the fraternity partnered with Operation Homefront, a nonprofit that supports military families. The group provided donated school supplies, enough to fill more than 100 backpacks and about 50 drawstring bags, Foster said. He said the fraternity will donate any bags of supplies left after the drive to an area school in need.
“We’re trying to show people who Charles Drew was, and also be able to help one another by giving blood,” Foster said. “Schools don’t have the supplies to give, and a lot of parents don’t have the money to buy what their children need.”
