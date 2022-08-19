Blood shortage 03 (copy)

Lander University student Camden Vuocolo donates blood plasma in January at The Blood Connection, which is holding a blood drive Saturday outside the Walmart at 300 Bypass 25 NE.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

A blood drive Saturday will give people the chance to get school supplies while giving blood to help save lives.

On Saturday, the Epsilon Gamma Gamma Chapter of historically Black fraternity Omega Psi Phi is hosting a blood drive with The Blood Connection. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart at 300 Bypass 25 NE. All blood donors will receive a $20 electronic gift card.

