When it finally came time to get her haircut, 7-year-old Nicky Lopez was a little nervous.
“The lady, she went behind me like this,” Nicky said, gesturing to her back with two fingers mimicking scissors. “I was scared.”
Her black hair, tied back with a bow, hung a few inches above her shoulders Wednesday afternoon as she told the story of the late-August haircut that lopped off 16 inches of hair. Instead of letting it fall to the floor to be swept up after she leaves, she carried a severed ponytail out with her, to donate it to Wigs for Kids.
Wigs of Kids is a charitable organization that takes donations of hair to make custom hair replacements for children who have lost hair for a number of medical reasons. Nicky said she needed to get a haircut anyway as her hair was reaching her lower back. She thought it would be a nice gesture to have her haircut help someone else.
“Maybe there’s some people who don’t even have hair,” she said.
Nicky isn’t the first in the family to do this — she was following in the footsteps of her now 12-year-old big sister, Natalie.
“I feel like she was, like, a mini-me,” Natalie said with a laugh. “Even if she’s little, she knows that, like, giving back is the right thing, even if she only has a little bit to give.”
The girls’ mother, Elvia Lopez, said she and her husband are incredibly proud of their daughters. Nicky didn’t want to have her hair cut at first, but Elvia said after talking about donating her hair, Nicky decided to turn a normal haircut into an opportunity to give to someone in need.