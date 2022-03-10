There’s renewed scrutiny from state officials of the Greenwood and Abbeville county First Steps partnerships, after one of the local nonprofits contracted with the other’s executive director for services.
S.C. First Steps to School Readiness is a statewide early-childhood education and preparedness effort that partners with local nonprofits to offer services in each county.
The Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships came under criticism from the state after an audit in 2019 raised concerns bout conflicts of interest between both offices and a nonprofit led by Greenwood County First Steps Executive Director Michael Gaskin.
Now the groups have come under fire again, and the local legislative delegation voted to allow the state First Steps office to take any action necessary to bring these local partners into compliance with state requirements.
BackgroundThe local first steps programs help provide parenting training the Department of Social Services can require people to take, along with other services and programs intended to train and equip parents and guardians to raise children.
In 2019, an independent audit of the Abbeville and Greenwood county First Steps organizations found some items of concern, including evidence of an improperly managed contract.
“Under this arrangement, Michael Gaskin was serving as the full-time executive director of Greenwood County First Steps and as a part-time contractor for Abbeville County First Steps to provide parent group meetings and program administration,” wrote Georgia Mjartan, S.C. First Steps executive director, in a Feb. 28 letter to state Sen. Billy Garrett.
“Although dual employment arrangements are not automatically prohibited, such arrangements must be managed correctly according to the requirements of the grant agreements between S.C. First Steps and the local partnerships.”
But Mjartan said the arrangement wasn’t handled correctly. Gaskin failed to submit timesheets documenting the work he performed for Abbeville County First Steps, and when the state requested them, Abbeville County First Steps Executive Director Angela Pruitt made unverified timesheets that overstated the hours Gaskin worked.
The state Office of the Inspector General investigated the matter, and while it found Gaskin and the two nonprofits’ boards had failed to properly document his work, the OIG’s report said Gaskin did not violate the dual employment provision allowed by S.C. First Steps.
Following the audit, S.C. First Steps spoke with members of both local nonprofits and came up with corrective action plans for each, which Greenwood First Steps signed July 28, and Abbeville signed on Aug. 13. Both agreements included a provision that “the contract agreement with Michael Gaskin for parent group meetings and program administration will be ended by October 15, 2021.”
The state later agreed to extend this deadline to Dec. 31, but on Dec. 2 Abbeville County First Steps entered a contract with Gaskin to provide fatherhood and parenting programs.
Back and forthThe state office learned about this issue, and on Jan. 14 spoke with Abbeville First Steps officials to discuss the contract with Gaskin. Later that month, Abbeville First Steps’ board chairman Lou Paradis said the board didn’t agree with the state’s position on the contract.
On Feb. 9, state First Steps Chief Partnership Officer Derek Cromwell sent letters to both local partnerships informing them of the violation and calling their actions a “direct and willful violation of its corrective action plan.” That same day, Paradis wrote to state officials saying while the Abbeville executive committee didn’t want to end its contract with Gaskin, “they felt obligated to end this contract based upon your multiple requests.”
The state received a copy of a letter from Paradis to Gaskin on Feb. 16, ending his fatherhood and parenting contract.
“Abbeville decided to open up a (request for qualification) ... and I applied. Nobody said I couldn’t apply, nobody ever indicated that ‘Oh golly, if you apply, that’s wrong,’” Gaskin said.
When reached for comment, Cromwell said the state First Steps and board of trustees are reviewing this matter between the Greenwood and Abbeville partners. Once the review is completed and officials make a decision, he said all involved parties will be notified.
Last month, when the Abbeville and Greenwood county state legislative delegations learned about these violations, they sent letters to Mjartan asking the state organization “to take any necessary steps to remedy the problems cited by the State Inspector General’s Office and any other deficiencies or violations.”
Greenwood’s delegation voted to send that letter in a meeting on Feb. 28, where Garrett said he wanted to see the board get the partnership straightened out.
“The thing we told them not to do, they turned around and did,” state Sen. Mike Gambrell said.
Garrett said he hadn’t spoken with Gaskin or Pruitt throughout this dispute with the state. “At this point,” he added, “I don’t see any reason to.”
Path forwardThe state First Steps office is able to establish a set of minimum qualifications — legislatively required conditions for local partners to receive state grants for funding. When local partnerships don’t meet those qualifications, a corrective action plan is issued to bring them into compliance.
Since the local first steps partnerships first came under their initial corrective action plans following the 2019 audit, their state grant funding has been on hold.
The plan Greenwood’s partnership signed in July featured nine actions the group had to take to get back into compliance. As of the start of the year, Greenwood County First Steps had only three items outstanding: Ending a lease agreement that included Social Change Initiative, a nonprofit Gaskin started and that the nonprofit previously contracted with; ending Abbeville First Steps’ contract agreement with Gaskin for parent group meeting sand program administration; and elimination of any other conflicts of interest identified by finance or program audits.
Gaskin said Greenwood County First Steps has no lease or sub-lease agreement with Social Change Initiatives and maintained that the contract between Abbeville County First Steps and himself was not a matter involving Greenwood’s First Steps partnership.
On top of its review of the contract agreement, the state First Steps board is looking into that question about the lease agreement. Mjartan, in her letter to Garrett, said Abbeville and Greenwood’s partnerships entered a memorandum of agreement with Social Change Initiative for office space in 2020 when Gaskin served as CEO of Social Change Initiative and Pruitt as CFO. Each agreement automatically renewed for five successive terms of one year each unless earlier terminated, Mjartan wrote.
Both groups went through lease buy-out agreements, and Greenwood County First Steps paid $4,250 with state funding to the Social Change Initiative. Mjartan wrote that there appeared to be errors in the agreements and that the state is considering additional actions over the funding for these buyouts.
“Given the recent actions of the Greenwood County and Abbeville County local partnership management, S.C. First Steps remains concerned about the ongoing operations of these organizations,” she wrote.