Voters in Greenwood County have two chances to meet candidates who will appear on the general election ballot in November.

On Friday, two Democratic candidates for the state House of Representatives will be raising money and meeting with voters from 6-9 p.m. at Townes Hall, 7816 Highway 25 N. Incumbent House District 12 Rep. Anne Parks and candidate for House District 13 Bill Kimler will be in attendance, alongside live music and a wine tasting.

