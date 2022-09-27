Voters in Greenwood County have two chances to meet candidates who will appear on the general election ballot in November.
On Friday, two Democratic candidates for the state House of Representatives will be raising money and meeting with voters from 6-9 p.m. at Townes Hall, 7816 Highway 25 N. Incumbent House District 12 Rep. Anne Parks and candidate for House District 13 Bill Kimler will be in attendance, alongside live music and a wine tasting.
On the Republican side, the Greenwood County Republican Women group is hosting a candidate forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Medford Center at 620 Emerald Road N. Tickets cost $35, and for information contact the group’s president, Virginia Boyd at gwdctyrepwomen@gmail.com.
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, and it just felt like now was the time for Greenwood County Republican Women to stand up and let people hear from conservative candidates,” Boyd said.
Boyd said candidates at the forum will include U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, S.C. Secretary of State Mark Hammond, S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis, candidate for Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver, S.C. Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, along with state Reps. John McCravy and Craig Gagnon, and Daniel Gibson, candidate for state House District 12.
“We want our voters to hear from conservative Republican candidates,” Boyd said. “We’re going to have an opportunity for attendees to go over to their tables and ask questions.”
While candidates won’t be taking questions on stage, attendees can ask questions before and after.
“Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, you need to get out and vote in this midterm election,” Boyd said.
