It’s easier to lift every voice and sing when they’re singing in unison — that was the goal of bringing local members of the Divine Nine together on Tuesday.
Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church was the ninth of 10 pledges when he joined Kappa Alpha Psi. He was left waiting for nine weeks before his membership was confirmed.
“They told me you’re going to love us more for these nine weeks,” he said. “I started doubting everything right there, but I was too stubborn to quit.”
On the other end of those nine weeks, he found brotherhood and a sense of communal responsibility that he said shaped him into who he is today. He wore his KAP colors proudly Tuesday, as he invited local members of the nine historically black fraternities and sororities called the Divine Nine to Morris Chapel, to talk about community challenges and brainstorm solutions.
The group nicknamed the Divine Nine is the National Pan-Hellenic Council, founded in 1930 at Howard University. The purpose of grouping these organizations together was to seek mutual interest and promote the well-being of these groups and their members, but the group has served as a catalyst for social improvement.
The Rev. Martin Luther King. Jr. was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. Vice President Kamala Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
“There’s so many others in the Divine Nine who have gotten us through so many hard times,” McCray said to the 14 attendees at Tuesday’s interest meeting. “A lot of the advancement of our people has come from the Divine Nine.”
How can they bring that betterment home to Greenwood? McCray invited the group to talk about what their biggest concerns in the community are.
“So many of our children leave school and have no direction,” said Wilhelmenia Robinson, of Zeta Phi Beta, “and we need to know what’s going on in our own environment, in our own community.”
They talked about the importance of getting involved with local government and attending meetings for other civic groups, so they know what’s happening in the community. McCray said that’s part of the inspiration for getting these members together.
James Jones, of Omega Psi Phi, spoke of a lack of mentorship and discipline for young people. Sports can’t be the only avenue young men get their maturing influences from, he said.
“You’ve got the drugs, violence, abuse, homelessness,” he said. “If that’s the case and they’re dealing with that, that’s the reason why they’re getting involved in the violence and drugs.”
A fellow Omega Psi Phi brother, Donald Burton, said that’s what he tries to address in his mentorship group Dream Builders. Teaching young men to strive for excellence and love themselves and others is essential to developing responsible adults.
“Parents now ask ‘Do you want to go to church,’” said Leslie Temple, president of the local Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter. “When I was growing up, there was no asking. You’re going to church.”
Children are being raised by parents who oftentimes didn’t have great role models to teach them how to parent, Robinson said in response. The generational traumas and struggles created by older generations living through segregation are still affecting young people today.
For that, local Delta Sigma Theta chapter President Dray Wideman said they need to confront mental health issues in black communities.
“We can pray away a lot of things, but sometimes you need a pill to help you, too,” she said. “Sometimes you need therapy.”
Practical skills for working-class jobs, life skills like cleaning and cooking — these things aren’t always passed down to young people, and they’re left struggling to find a path once they leave high school. Teaching those takes parenting and direct mentorship, but McCray said he doesn’t know how you reach parents who don’t seek help themselves.
There was more to discuss than the group had time for, but they agreed to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at Morris Chapel Baptist Church to discuss next steps, and they invited any member of a National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to join them in planning collaborative projects.
“I think there’s so much diversity within our separate groups,” McCray said. “We know Dr. King was an Alpha, but when he marched across the bridge in Alabama, we were all there together.’