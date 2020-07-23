Kervin Searles wants to help people know they’re not alone when it comes to mental health.
“I guess I was kind of destined to do this,” the 43-year-old licensed counselor said in his Greenwood office. “But as I’ve gotten older, it’s become more of a passion.”
Searles, who started Gravity Counseling Group, wants to help people understand the importance of regular, ongoing mental health care.
“Mental health is just like physical health; the same way we have to build our bodies to prevent illness,” he said. “It’s the same way with mental health. You have to think about your entertainment diet, your support systems, you have to establish boundaries.”
While recent days and events throughout 2020 have put additional stress on many people’s minds, Searles said that’s just as much the case any other year. Everyone faces day-to-day challenges, and everyone has different reactions to these challenges. Mental health is universal.
“A lot of people ask who does a therapist go to when they need help,” he said. “It’s like asking a cancer doctor what cancer doctor they go to. A therapist sees a therapist.”
That perspective and drive to help people understand that mental health is an ongoing process is what inspired him to start a monthly group session for BIPOC men, BIPOC meaning Black, indigenous and people of color. As a Black man, Searles said he thought this would serve as a good starting point, but he wants to expand and include group sessions for all people.
Each month, the BIPOC wellness group is set to focus on a theme, such as resilience, self-care, biases or health relationships. While the conversation is structured, Searles said he hopes it will spark exploratory discussions where people will feel safe to talk about anything they need to.
The first session is 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gravity Counseling Group offices in The Greenwood Building, 104 Maxwell Ave.
Searles is originally from the Greenwood area. A graduate of Ninety Six High School, he discovered his passion for psychology while studying at then-Anderson College. His only exposure to therapy had been TV psychiatrists, and seeing the reality of it intrigued him
He went on to get his master’s degree in counseling and psychology with Troy University, and during his studies, he traveled to New Orleans amid the devastation after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Worrying about whether people who experienced that had adequate access to mental health services helped drive him to want to be a counselor himself.
He’s worked in a group children’s home in Augusta, Georgia, but came back to his hometown to pursue his own counseling service. He formed Gravity Counseling Group in 2012 while seeking his counselor associate license, which he got in March 2019. He began practicing in October.
“Everyone has a role, and to me, this is my role,” he said. “This is my role to play in my community: Creating a safe space for BIPOC men to have a dialogue about mental health and self-awareness.”
Often, he said he’ll hear from people who sought therapy for the first time and learned that there were names and definitions for the things they were feeling and that others have experienced similar mental states. Instead of waiting until a person is at their breaking point, he said people need to see mental health as a lifelong pursuit.
“Therapy is ongoing because you’re constantly learning,” he said.