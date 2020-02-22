Area Boy Scout programs likely will not be affected by this week’s bankruptcy filing by the national organization.
“All scouting programs will continue as usual,” Greg Balog, scout executive of the Blue Ridge Council, said in a press release. “The bankruptcy does not have an impact on the local Scouting program.”
Local Boy Scout organizations are “legally separate, distinct and financially independent” and “have not filed for bankruptcy,” according to a press release from the Boy Scouts of America.
The national Boy Scouts of America announced it would seek protection under Chapter 11 from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. The filing came in response to a number of lawsuits filed against the nonprofit that allege sexual abuse.
“Nothing that is happening at the National level will impact our ongoing investment in the Upstate helping the youth of today become great citizens now and into the future,” said Bruce White, president of the Blue Ridge Council in a news release.
The Index-Journal contacted the Long Cane District representative for comment about impact but was referred to the Blue Ridge Council.