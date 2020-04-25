Perhaps best known in Greenwood for chronicling the county’s past and her fierce love of Lander, author and historian Ann Herd Bowen died April 18 in northern Virginia. She was 86.
Bowen wrote “Greenwood County: A History,” published in 1992, and “First Baptist Church: Greenwood, South Carolina, 1870-1999,” published in 1999. But she also collaborated with her late second husband, E. Don Herd, ninth president of then-Lander College (from 1966 to 1973), to produce four volumes on the history of the Cokesbury community.
The couple also had a two-volume book published on the upcountry of South Carolina, with historical and biographical sketches from 1540 to 1980. They also co-wrote a book on marriages and deaths as recorded in “The Abbeville Banner from 1846 to 1860.”
In January 2000, Bowen was honored in the Index-Journal among a list of the Lakelands’ 100 most influential people. She was often invited to speak to civic and women’s groups.
John and Holly Bracknell were longtime friends of Bowen’s.
“She was one of the first people I met when I moved to Greenwood in 1993,” Holly Bracknell said. “She invited my husband and I to her Grace Street house. I was instantly taken with her wide range of knowledge. She really had a tenacity to make a difference. I later served with her on a Lander board. I really saw her passion for education there. We also ran into Ann in the middle of a tour group in Italy once. She and my husband, John, got along well because of their outspokenness.”
Bowen often credited two people with helping her get the Greenwood County history book published: the late R. Boykin Curry, an influential Greenwood businessman with Citizens Trust Company and philanthropist, and the late banker Thornwell Dunlap Jr. of Countybank.
Bowen was a former Miss Lander and a magna cum laude business graduate of Lander College who worked for the educational institution for 31 years before retiring in 1989. She served in various capacities at the college ranging from secretary to budget supervisor to director of community relations, executive director of The Lander Foundation and executive director of Greenwood Performing Arts, when that organization was still housed on campus. Bowen served for 20 years as a member of the Lander board of trustees.
Friend Mary Jo Cook, retired from Lander, said she got to know Bowen when Lander and Francis Marion and the College of Charleston transitioned into the state higher education system. Cook was working for Francis Marion then and later found herself at Lander.
Cook recalled Bowen once called on the Greenwood County Detention Center to help get a grand piano moved from floor to stage level in an expedient manner for a Greenwood Performing Arts concert in the days before construction of Lander’s cultural center auditorium.
“We had no big auditorium at the time and she had to rent a grand piano for the concert,” Cook said. “The concert was going to be at Greenwood High and the people who delivered the piano left it on the floor. Ann called me in a panic. I told her if we could get enough bodies, we could get the piano up on the stage. Ann thought about it and said she knew exactly what to do. ... She made the plea for help and we got it. Six or eight guys arrived and lifted that piano up without any trouble. The concert went just fine.”
Karen Park Jennings, current executive director of The Museum of Greenwood, served on a Greenwood Performing Arts board during Bowen’s time as executive director for that performing arts series.
“Ann really made a huge difference with that concert series, bringing world-class entertainers to Greenwood,” Jennings said, recalling artist such as acclaimed soprano Dawn Upshaw and violinist Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg.
Retired Lander music professor and artist Marianne Lenti of Greenwood also recalled Greenwood Performing Arts performances by the Tokyo Quartet and pianist Jorges Bolet.
“Gradually, Ann became an ardent fan of opera,” recalled Marianne’s husband and fellow music professor, Tony Lenti. “It was her goal to alter our musical tastes by luring us into her study with fine wine and playing opera nonstop on her audio system.”
The Lenti piano duo say Bowen was supportive of them in their musical performances and educational endeavors and they, likewise, were supportive of Bowen’s writing.
Charlotte Cabri, a retired Lander media relations director, said, “At a time when women weren’t too outspoken, Ann was. I give her credit for that. We could be on different sides of an issue, but it didn’t matter. We would still be friends. She always wanted to learn and was widely read.”
Regarding the Greenwood County history book, Jennings said The Museum commissioned Bowen to write it and interest has been expressed, periodically, in possibly doing a second printing.
Longtime friend of Bowen’s, Joyce Rush, formerly of Greenwood, said Ann was passionate about working to save the Old Main building at Lander University. The tower of it still stands. Bowen was a member of a team of individuals who helped Lander win state support in 1973.
Semi-retired historical researcher John Blythe of Huntersville, North Carolina said he worked with Bowen and wrote the nomination for Lander’s Old Main to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
“She became one of my go-to people for anything about Greenwood history,” Blythe said. “Ann either knew it or where to find it.”
Blythe said Bowen helped him with a number of nominations for the National Register and she was also instrumental in the nomination of The Barratt House at the intersection of S.C. 67 and Bryan Dorn Road.
Barbara Jackson, widow of the late Larry A. Jackson, who was president of Lander from 1973 to 1992, describes Bowen as a brilliant woman who had a fierce love for Lander that stemmed from her childhood on.
“She was a vigorous supporter of keeping Old Main, but in order to have modern laboratories for the sciences, only a portion of it was retained,” Jackson said.
One of Bowen’s daughters, Lynda Highsmith Chafetz of Maryland, said Old Main used to have a porch and a “big, wide staircase that went down to the parking lot.”
“My mom’s office was always in that building and the president’s office used to be there,” Chafetz said. “There was also a little auditorium where she was crowed Miss Lander when she went to school there. ... She left college to get married. She didn’t finish college there until I was a young kid. She was kind of considered a trailblazer for women in business and colleges. My mom’s mom was also the dietitian at Lander.”
Patrick Highsmith, of Colorado, Bowen’s son and Lynda’s brother, said his father, Bill Highsmith, Ann’s first husband, died when Patrick was very young.
“We all, my mom included, learned to love history from my stepfather, Don Herd, a former president of Lander,” Highsmith recalled. “Don eventually went blind, but he would often take me and my mom to libraries and old cemeteries and things, to research, and do gravestone rubbings. He taught me how to do research. ... He passed before his second volume of his South Carolina upcountry history was finished. Mom took it upon herself to finish that. ... He would have been really proud to see her do those projects on her own. The later part of her life was a lot of that history research. Up until her late 70s, she was still really active in that...
“You could hear the clacking of a typewriter outside of her office,” Highsmith said. “She was a super-fast typist...And, she made us laugh. Her sense of humor really defined her...She was of the right generation to know personally important people in Greenwood’s history, founders of institutions in Greenwood. It made the history relevant to have that first-hand experience.”