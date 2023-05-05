Handing over keys to house
The new loan-level price adjustment matrix applies to all loans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guarantee, but excludes some, including those through the Federal Housing Administration.

A new federal rule that went into effect this month aims to improve mortgage accessibility for people with lower credit scores; however, some say that comes at the expense of homebuyers with strong credit.

On May 1, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) updated the loan-level price adjustment matrix (LLPA). Some speculation in the media has included reports that the changes mean people with high credit scores will subsidize lower-income people and people with lower scores.

