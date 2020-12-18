Marcial Renee Rapp Little and Patricia Partlow are vying to represent Ward 2 on Greenwood City Council.
The death of Linda Edwards, who served Ward 2 for more than two decades, left the seat vacant.
Little, 62, is no stranger to Greenwood City Council. She has appeared before the body multiple times to advocate for the Gage Street area.
“All my life I have been doing different stuff in this community,” Little said. “We got together and started the Gage Street Park.”
She also started a children’s summer food program for the Gage Street area as well as planned trips for community children, taking them to aquariums, zoos and movies.
Partlow, 56, has also worked in the community helping with the Greenwood Food Bank and coat drives. When she owned a barbershop in Ninety Six, she would have a barber come to back to school events and cut children’s hair for free.
“There is a need in Ward 2 for change and I seek to be the catalyst for that change,” Partlow said. “Here was my opportunity to now get into a position to make some change in my community.”
Both candidates were born in Greenwood and have lived in the area all their lives.
Partlow attended Benedict College, where she studied criminal justice, and Piedmont Technical College, where she studied surgical technology. She spent 13 years in the U.S. Army. She has been an on-air personality on 1090 AM and 1450 AM. Now, she runs her own internet radio station.
She has two kids and attends Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Coronaca.
Little attend Piedmont Technical College and Greenville Technical College, where she studied human services. She is a retired small business owner.
She has one son and attends Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
“I would like to work on funding for the Ward 2 area,” Little said.
She said more funding is needed for parks and small business as well as getting help for the homeless and mentally ill.
“I would like to see neighborhood crime watch brought back,” Little said.
Little said she would like to see police patrolling through the ward and officers getting to know members of the community.
Partlow agreed that crime is a big problem.
“Ward 2 seems to kind of the hotspot for shootings and for drugs,” Partlow said. “We definitely want to change the trend for how that community is going.”
She said bringing the community together is the key to success. She also wants to start community meetings to keep people informed.
Mask ordinanceGreenwood City Council will be taking up a regular non-emergency mask ordinance when it meets Monday night. Both candidates affirmed their support for wearing masks.
“I am all for the mask ordinance,” Little said. “We have got to do this until we get control of this COVID-19 virus.”
Partlow agreed.
“I think we see that it works,” Partlow said. “We know that it helps.”
She said the main argument against the mask ordinance is that it is infringing on people’s rights.
“We are not infringing on anybody’s rights,” Partlow said.
Magnolia Park swimming pool proposalIn October, Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church proposed the idea of having a community swimming pool in Magnolia Park, which is located in Ward 2, to city council. Both candidates were supportive of the idea.
“That would be a good idea,” Little said. “We do need a swimming pool for the kids and a sprinkler.”
She said with the closure of the Seaboard Recreation Center left the community with no swimming pool.
“Anything that provides our youth with an opportunity of something else to do is always a good thing,” Partlow said.
She said while she supports the idea, she has a few questions about the proposal. Cost of admission, long-term sustainability and whether residents who live around the park are in favor of the proposal are some of the things she said need to be answered.
The special election is Tuesday.
Three precincts will vote at the same location. Pebble Stone Way, New Market and Marshall Oaks will all vote at Mathews Elementary School for this election only.
The precincts and changes for some locations are as follows:
Loblolly Pines 001 — United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St.
Bee’s Ferry 002 — American Legion Post 224, 1310 Cambridge Ave. E.
Ashley River Run 005 — old Rugs of Distinction building, 314 Main St.
Pebble Stone Way 008 – Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
New Market 026 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Marshall Oaks 043 — Mathews Elementary School, 725 Marshall Road.
Only registered voters living in Ward 2 are eligible to vote in this election. Absentee voting is underway.