Greenwood County has taken over the local Adopt-A-Highway program for state-maintained roads.
“DOT started the Adopt-A-Highway program way back in 1988,” Greenwood County Public Works director Robert Russian said at a Jan. 5 Greenwood County Council meeting. “In its hay day, the Adopt-A-Highway program was removing a lot of trash from our highways across the state.”
Russian told council that in 2012, Palmetto Pride became involved with the program to help the state Department of Transportation with certain aspects of the program.
“For quite some time now, we have been talking with DOT about consolidating that program within the litter coordinator’s office,” Russian said.
Maggie McMahon, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator, said in an interview Wednesday that it is all about getting organized and having central coordination of litter prevention.
“We want to make it a one-stop shop for all things litter,” McMahon said.
McMahon, who was hired in July 2019 as the county’s first litter prevention coordinator, said taking on this program will not be without its challenges.
“I’m really excited,” McMahon said. “I think it is going to give me an opportunity to grow as a litter prevention coordinator.”
McMahon said this would be the ultimate test of her job.
“All the supplies will come through me,” McMahon said.
She said the county has 506 miles available for adoption. Adopters typically are responsible for one to two miles, although McMahon said she is willing to work with groups on finding the right mileage.
“We have been working on this for a while,” McMahon said.
For groups that have already adopted a roadway, McMahon said they will receive a letter and a new agreement to sign. She said the county has 106 groups who have adopted a highway.
While the program is mainly for state-maintained roads, she said she would like to start a program for county roads as well.
For McMahon, it’s all about the numbers.
“I can track all of that data,” McMahan said.
She said anyone who is actively cleaning up litter should contact her. She said she compiles the information to track litter efforts in the county.
McMahon said her work is never done.
“I’m always recruiting volunteers,” McMahon said.
She said to adopt a highway or get involved with litter prevention efforts to contact her at 864-942-8705 or mmcmahon@greenwoodsc.gov.