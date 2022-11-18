Team up 2 clean up your home for the holidays - 1

The annual “Team Up 2 Clean Up” litter campaign is running through the holidays this year, spearheaded by Keep Greenwood County Beautiful and Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier.

“People are already sprucing up and decorating for visitors, let’s clean up our homes for the holidays,” Nappier said. “People are volunteering at the soup kitchen to help people in need. Some people need clean communities.”

