The annual “Team Up 2 Clean Up” litter campaign is running through the holidays this year, spearheaded by Keep Greenwood County Beautiful and Greenwood County Litter Prevention Coordinator Amber Nappier.
“People are already sprucing up and decorating for visitors, let’s clean up our homes for the holidays,” Nappier said. “People are volunteering at the soup kitchen to help people in need. Some people need clean communities.”
The campaign encourages anyone who’s interested to get involved in cleaning up litter. Individuals, families, neighbors, businesses, churches, community organizations and nonprofits are all welcome to participate, Nappier said. All materials and supplies are provided; Nappier said she has trash grabbers, gloves, garbage bags, high visibility vests and even signs to mark the area being cleaned.
People can clean up an area of their choice, or if they need help picking an area in need of cleaning, Nappier said she can give people options. To register to do a litter cleanup, fill out the online form at bit.ly/3TFI6l7.
“I’ve always thought Greenwood was beautiful,” Nappier said. “I want people to continue coming into this area and remarking on how beautiful it is.”
While the Adopt-A-Highway program is still getting regular volunteers, Nappier said community cleanups have slowed this year. Litter prevention efforts are still continuing, though — this year alone she’s investigated more than 40 littering and illegal dumping claims using trail cameras, and has referred more to police and the highway patrol.
A $25,000 grant from Palmetto Pride earlier in the year allowed Nappier to hire a part-time litter pickup staffer. He’s helped clean up more than 30 miles worth of roads a month, clearing thousands of pounds of garbage.
Greenwood County is also working with Palmetto Pride on a grant for a WATERGOAT system — a device that floats in a waterway and catches trash that would otherwise flow through. Nappier said she hopes to have it put in Wilson Creek, near Siloam Church Road, to catch litter before it gets into the Saluda River.
“We’re all passionate about the beauty of Greenwood and trying to get as much litter out of Greenwood County as we can. Being the holiday season too, a lot of people are looking to share their appreciation, and a lot of people do that by volunteering,” said Ben Herig, executive director at Keep Greenwood County Beautiful. “I think of my own daughter growing up. She’s only two-and-a-half months, but it makes me want to leave the world a better place for her. It’s a way you can make the world a better place in small increments.”
