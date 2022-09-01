A few local businesses now have four-legged namesakes running around Greenwood.
Eleven puppies born at the Humane Society of Greenwood were named after local businesses, providing one local restaurant with a new mascot.
Becca Dobbins, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the local Humane Society, said there were two pregnant dogs at the shelter who had litters on the same weekend. One litter was given random names and sent to be fostered.
But Dobbins had the idea to name the other litter after local businesses, hoping to get the businesses to share the puppies on social media and spur some foot traffic to the shelter.
“I always tell people that it makes such a difference when they actually come out here,” Dobbins said.
“Because when they see the pictures on Facebook, and they like and they comment on them, you just keep scrolling. You see the animal, you think it’s cute, but you might not remember them the next day. But if you come out here and you see them behind their kennel door and they’re barking at you and they’re talking to you and they’re wanting treats and stuff, you can just kind of build your energy, get that connection with them and it makes a big difference.”
Puppies were named, for example, Calhoun for Calhoun’s Tropical Sno, and Miller for The Mill House.
Others included Howard, Capri, Aroma, Flynn, Emerald, Sport, Boone and Lindsey.
And Ernesto, a brown and white pup, who charmed the real Ernesto Alvarado, owner of Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, and his family.
Leticia Flores Alvarado, Ernesto’s wife, said they were blessed and overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of the organization naming a puppy for the restaurant.
They fell in love with his puppy-dog eyes, she said, and felt a calling to adopt him. They visited the shelter and took him home, but not before stopping for photos, complete with a pink sombrero perched on his head. They call him Nesto, and he has become the restaurant’s mascot, with people asking them “How’s Nesto doing?”
Alvarado said that eight years ago, she adopted a cat from the humane society who is still with her.
“It was the best thing I ever did,” she said.
“I had just recently lost my brother and he came in my life at the right time and I adopted him and you know, it was such a blessing.”
She said when Nesto was posted online, they wanted to bring awareness to the Greenwood County Animal Shelter and for people to adopt pets there.
“They’re precious animals and they just need a home,” Alvarado said.
Dobbins said as of Monday, all but two of the litter had been adopted.
