It’s about pride — cleaning up litter and keeping Greenwood’s streets and green spaces clean is essential to building civic pride, and there are two chances to help spruce up Greenwood on Saturday.
Greenwood County Litter Coordinator Amber Nappier is helping host one from 8-10 a.m. along Pearl Street, while Tara Smith is hosting a Trash Time with Tara cleanup in Greenwood’s Ward 5 area. All supplies are provided by the organizers, and there will be refreshments at Pearl Street clean-up, with volunteers meeting at the corner of Pearl Street and Reynolds Avenue. For the Ward 5 clean-up, volunteers are meeting at Emerald Baptist Church.
“I always knew there was a litter issue, but I had to do a litter index survey,” Nappier said.
She drove half the county in less than two days, rating the severity of litter on the streets on a scale of 1-4. Many of the streets she rated were threes, and she said she’d describe Pearl Street as a four.
“Volunteers can do a lot, one person can do a lot, but then you see all of it and it gets overwhelming,” Nappier said. “You have to remind yourself, it doesn’t have to be done in one day.”
Nappier took over the litter prevention role in June, and she said her predecessor Maggie McMahon built an infrastructure of volunteers, supplies and methods for clean-ups. Now, Nappier wants to make the process more self-sustaining, and improve coordination between litter-cleaning efforts.
She said she’d rate the Pearl Street area at a four in terms of litter severity.
“The city allows people to put stuff on the cub, but the county does not,” Nappier said. “With evictions, the street can get crowded quick.”
Nappier used to work with the city’s horticultural crew and knows who to contact for help in getting things cleaned up if she needs help from other agencies. She’s been getting involved with the Parks and Trails Foundation and has helped tidy the streets and outdoor areas through the group Keep Greenwood County Beautiful.
Other civic groups can be a resource for finding volunteers to help. Nappier said since littler pick-ups are outdoors it’s easier to practice social distancing. She provides bags, gloves, pick-up sticks and high-visibility vests for the roadside work.
So does Tara Smith, who has been coordinating litter pickups since right after her husband, Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith, was elected in 2018. She’s done one a month under the name ”Trash Time with Tara,” and has only missed one or two months since.
“We’ve always been recycling, and are avid supporters of keeping our environment and community clean,” she said. “I just felt like this would be a good opportunity that could really encompass everybody in the community.”
Smith joined the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful board and has had help from its active members, but she said she has family and friends pitch in, too. Participation varies from month to month.
“Sometimes it’s just me and my family, other times we get, I think our largest group has been about 20 people,” she said. “I’ve absolutely loved it because I feel like I’ve had the opportunity to meet people who come out just for the chance to do something. ... That’s another reason why I felt this was a good community activity — nobody is too good to pick up litter.”
Nappier said it can be a great social outlet, too. Groups that come out for little clean-ups tend to hang out together; she said she invites her own friends to come out, too.
Ideally, trash wouldn’t end up on the ground anyways. Nappier said people should have a plan for their garbage. Keep a bag in the car for empty bottles, cans, cups or fast food packaging, she said, and dispose of trash appropriately.
Some people take their own garbage to one of the county’s convenience centers, but some are closed on certain days of the week. The location and hours of each convenience center are available online at bit.ly/3mckKX9.
“People see it’s closed, they’ve already driven that far and they just take their trash and dump it somewhere,” Nappier said.
The county has cameras to watch for trash dumping in areas people litter often, and she’s been paying attention to help law enforcement track repeat offenders. People can report areas with litter online at bit.ly/3y04c70.
Nappier said the county’s next litter cleanup after Saturday will be at 8 a.m. Sept. 4 on Holmes Street, although she said the meeting spot is subject to change depending on how well Saturday goes.
“We’re just trying to show the community that people care, and that you should care too,” she said.