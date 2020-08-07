Lisa Mulkey Sanders is thinking about how Greenwood Performing Arts can survive and thrive during a global pandemic that’s putting much of the arts on hold.
“Collaboration is so important,” Sanders said. “In this next stage of my life, I’m taking time to learn things that I want to learn, whether it’s about painting or taking up piano again. I’m revisiting the same piano lesson book my mother had me play from in 1976.”
The 56-year-old said she’s open to continuing to work with Greenwood Community Theatre, as well as Lander University and other organizations that could potentially host different Greenwood Performing Arts events in a socially distant manner during the pandemic.
Sanders has been named executive director for the 70-plus-year-old nonprofit arts organization in Greenwood. She starts Oct. 1. She follows Christy Rowe, who was GPA’s executive director for three seasons.
Sanders has been in banking 32 years, 18 of which have been with First Citizens Bank in Greenwood.
She has served on the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce board of directors and with Greenwood Performing Arts each, for more than 12 years. She is also on the Clemson University Greenwood Alumni Board and recently served as chairwoman for the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
She has a degree in business administration from Clemson, with a minor in computer science and marketing.
“When this opportunity presented itself, I was thrilled,” Sanders said. “It’s something I’m passionate about. I know people are asking, ‘Why would you be leaving banking after 32 years and jumping into the arts?’ It’s a leap of faith. I truly feel like the arts are even more important now. When the pandemic hit, I did some real soul-searching.”
With the new normal of a world gripped by the novel coronavirus, Sanders said the arts have the power to transport and transform, even if only for a few hours.
“It’s a way to provide something positive and a way to better Greenwood,” she said. “With COVID-19 and mandated closures of theaters, we had to cancel two of our GPA events this season. ... When I saw the Greenwood musicians collaborating on the Don McLean song project earlier this year, I was moved to tears. ... What if we kick off our season with them? It’s still in the planning stages, for an outdoor event in October. But, there’s no way we could do what we do without our sponsors, patrons and grants.”
Grants, from local and state sources, have enabled GPA to do outreach programs for senior aged adults and school-aged children.
“The arts really show us how we are alike and I like to focus on that,” Sanders said. “Our community thrives when we have a strong arts culture. In my banking career, I’ve seen how that draws people here.”
Sanders said she wants to hear from Greenwood residents about shows they want to see. Email her at: info@greenwoodperformingarts.org.
“We’ve changed up some of our acts quite a bit,” she said. “Yes, we have things like classical piano, but we’ve also had zydeco. And, performers are relating to children as well as adults. My goal is to build bridges.”
Katie Stoddard Funderburk, a Greenwood Performing Arts board member who is also an attorney, said Sanders is active with the nonprofit.
“With her enthusiasm and excitement we are fortunate to have her as the incoming executive director,” Funderburk said. “She worked very closely with our previous two executive directors, Christy Rowe and Cecily Ferguson, and she will help it grow.”
Rowe said Sanders has what it takes to bring GPA to the next level.
“Her community-minded spirit and enthusiasm for the GPA mission cannot be matched,” Rowe said.
Jerry Stevens, market president for First Citizens Bank, has worked with Sanders for eight years.
“When she gets involved with an organization, she gives it her all,” Stevens said. “There aren’t many people in the state of South Carolina Lisa doesn’t know. Connections have been her skill set.”
Sanders grew up in Orangeburg, but said she has heard about Greenwood her whole life.
“My father lived in Greenwood and came here at age 16, after graduating from high school. He worked on projects at the Savannah River Plant and building Self Memorial Hospital. He saved money for six years and was the first person in his family to go to college — at Clemson...My father was a chemical engineer. I didn’t move here until I got married to my husband, Robbie, some 30 years ago. My father retired here and my mother is still here.”
Sanders and her husband have two sons, Robinson and Weston.
Sanders recently took up piano lessons again, with her 82-year-old mother as her teacher, who also taught her as a child.
“I’m a much better student the second go-round than the first,” she said, noting she also studied ballet in her youth.
Visit: greenwoodperformingarts.org.