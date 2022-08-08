The back room of Howard’s On Main was the backdrop for discussions of the South Carolina teacher shortage, funding for schools and other education discussions.
Lisa Ellis, the Democrat candidate for state superintendent of education, visited Greenwood on Saturday and spoke to residents — including teachers and students — about her campaign and the state education system on the whole.
Ellis just started her 22nd year as a teacher, and said she wants to see kids have access to a high quality education in South Carolina.
“They deserve that,” she said.
“We as a state, you know, we need to be able to give that to them.”
She said what’s preventing that is the teacher shortage.
“As someone who’s been in schools for 22 years, I’m starting to see it happen, seeing colleagues and friends who are amazing teachers leave the profession, and that ultimately hurts our students where we’re just not filling that need,” she said.
“And so I really, you know, doing advocacy work with SC for Ed for the last four years, have realized that the teacher voice hasn’t been at the policy level, and that’s part of the problem that we’re in. And so that’s why I’m running is to put that teacher voice, to elevate it and really get policy that helps provide that high quality education for students.”
She said when she talks to people about what they want out of the education system, the answer is they want the best education for the children and, in talking, realize that is dependent on a quality teacher. She said she hasn’t traveled anywhere where that hasn’t been the focus.
It’s difficult in rural areas because of funding and population, she said, and that’s where policy can come in, as well as encouraging teachers to want to teach in rural areas.
“Students shouldn’t suffer because of ZIP code,” Ellis said.
“What I’ve also learned is that the problem is not in the schools and the teachers — even though that’s the narrative that national politics are weighing — the problem is in the system, we’ve got to change the system, because you know, what maybe worked 50, 70, 100 years ago does not work in today’s society and our future society.”
Residents visiting asked about Ellis’ stance on some of these issues, as well as her qualifications and school choice, two talking points that have permeated the superintendent race.
During her visit, multiple residents spoke on the reason they support Ellis, including Bettie Rose Horne, who serves on the S.C. Commission on Higher Education.
“You are looking at the only qualified candidate in the race,” Horne said.
Ellis faces Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in November. Election Day is Nov. 8.
