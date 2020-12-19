If you need a place to sit and take in the scenes of Uptown Greenwood, the Mathew’s Lions Club has you covered.
The civic group unveiled benches at the fountain on Main Street, which are dedicated to the Greenwood community and victims of COVID-19. The dedication comes after the Lions Club lost one of its own to the novel coronavirus.
“This bench has been donated to the city for the people who come to enjoy Uptown,” said Pat Abercrombie, president of the Mathews’s Lions Club.
Environmental issues are at the top of the club’s priority, Abercrombie added, which is why the benches are made of recycled plastic.
Jerry Cramer, a Lions Club member who spearheaded the production of the benches, and other club members collected 1,000 pounds of soft plastic, such as plastic grocery bags. The collected plastic was then sent to Trex, a company that turns recyclable materials into outdoor equipment out of recycled materials, which then made the benches.
“I am just a small cog in a big wheel,” Cramer said. “A lot of people help with these projects, I just enjoy working in the background.”
Mayor Brandon Smith joined the Lions Club on Friday to dedicate the benches.
“Thank you for thinking of the city, and I look forward to using them for the next 20 years,” he said.
The Lions Club is known for donating eyeglasses and hearing aids. All of the club’s projects benefit Greenwood.