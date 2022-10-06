Repub forum 01 (copy)
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks with Anne Hancock during a candidate forum Tuesday, where he said the midterm elections will serve as a referendum on the Biden administration.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Lindsey Graham started his busy Tuesday with a barbecue in Texas and ended it at a barbecue in Greenwood.

The pulled pork is better in his home state, he said.

