The pulled pork is better in his home state, he said.
The U.S. senator attended the Greenwood County Republican Women’s candidate forum Tuesday to help support his fellow Republicans running for office. Though Graham isn’t up for reelection until 2026, he said this pivotal midterm will show how Americans are reacting to President Joe Biden’s administration.
“The truth of the matter is it’s going to be a referendum on Biden policies,” Graham said. “I think we’re going to do well, but we don’t need to over-read the mandate. I think inflation, crime, a broken border, are going to take their toll on Democratic incumbents.”
He’s confident Republicans will take the House of Representatives in November, and slowly gaining confidence in their changes to take the Senate. He said he hopes the first bill that hits Biden’s desk after the midterms is one to build a wall and secure the southern border.
In terms of Republican contenders for the presidency in 2024, Graham said he sees his fellow U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, former Gov. Nikki Haley and other up-and-coming governors as strong contenders. The front-runner is obvious to him, though.
“If Trump runs, he’d be the leading candidate,” he said. “Most Republicans feel like he was a good president on things that matter.”
He joked with the crowd at the forum about his relationship with former President Donald Trump. Though he’s now a staunch supporter, he said in the early days he called Trump every bad name he could think of.
“He said, ‘Why did you do that?’ I said I couldn’t think of any other names to call you,” Graham said. “Then I got to know him, then I got to appreciate him. We found common ground — I came to like him, and he likes him. That’s given us a lot to talk about.”
He said people are suspicious of the federal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents, and while no one is above the law, Graham said the law needs to be above politics.
Graham came under some criticism from other Republicans about his bill to introduce a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, many Republicans took a states-first strategy in regulating abortion.
He said the bill seeks to set a minimum national standard with exceptions for pregnancies from rape, incest and the life of the parent. He cited European nations that also limit abortion access to about the first trimester.
“It’s a human rights issue to me, not a states rights issue,” Graham said. “The pro-life movement isn’t about geography, it’s not about an election cycle, it’s about the baby.”
