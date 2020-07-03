If the coronavirus keeps us apart, on Friday, fireworks brought people together.
People gathered by the hundreds at and around Break on the Lake and the S.C. Highway 72/221 bridge Friday night to watch the annual Lights on the Lake fireworks display, organized by Connect Lake Greenwood.
The celebration kicked off at 9:30 p.m., but tailgaters filled the restaurant’s parking lot and covered nearly every spot of flat grass nearby, with some people parking at nearby neighborhoods and businesses across the lake on the Laurens County side.
This year, because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, CLG didn’t organize a concert or vendors, though Geathers’ Italian Ice was in the Break on the Lake parking lot selling cool confections.
Despite recommendations from health officials to practice social distancing and regular pleas from state Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell for people to wear masks, very few people had their faces covered, and in places the crowd stood nearly shoulder to shoulder.
Families lit sparklers, diners sipped drinks and boaters blasted music as they enjoyed the lake’s placid waters on a hot summer night. As the sun faded away, the fireworks were fired off from the area of Camp Fellowship. Booming displays of color filled the sky, and traffic across the bridge slowed to a crawl.
After the grand finale, the crowd cheered and clapped as motorists honked their horns, celebrating Independence Day a day early.
