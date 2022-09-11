HODGES — The Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department commemorated the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks with a day of fun and demonstrations.
The Lights on Main event provided something for everyone on Saturday despite the weekend’s damp weather.
The event included live music, first responder demonstrations, activities for kids, vendors and food trucks that culminated with fire trucks lining Main Street flashing their lights and sirens at 9:11 p.m.
Jim Baber, chief of the department, said the demonstrations included auto extrication and forcible door entry. They also had a fire extinguisher prop to teach people how to use extinguishers.
“There's a lot of different things that we do that people may or may not know that we do and it is a chance to see what we do and you may decide that you want to be a volunteer firefighter,” he said.
“Every department in the country needs more and we need them in Greenwood County.”
Not only does it show people what they do, he said, but why they do it.
“We do this because we love our community and we try to take care of it.”
He said 9/11 has always been significant to firefighters and first responders, and the 9:11 p.m. tribute was to first responders, fallen firefighters, EMS workers and police officers.
Tami Baber, vice president and events coordinator, said the event’s kid zone was new. Kids could climb a rock wall, try a fishing simulator brought by the state Department of Natural Resources, and try out the fire hose.
Along with vendors, the state fire department joined and educated people about smoke alarms.
