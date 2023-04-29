It’s another sunny summer on Lake Greenwood, and Thursday’s annual Life on the Lake Summit highlighted some of the recent developments on and around Greenwood’s waters.
The summit is hosted by Connect Lake Greenwood and brings together vendors and businesses that serve the lake community for a business expo. It also serves as the annual meeting for CLG members, and a chance to update the public on lake issues.
Top of mind was the Lake Conestee dam, which state and local officials have been striving to get replaced. The Greenville County dam holds back tons of toxic waste bound to the sediment at the bottom of the Reedy River. The dam is about 130 years old, and there’s a need to fund replacing the dam so that toxic waste won’t flow downriver, toward Lake Greenwood.
Kelly Lowry, the attorney made trustee over the funds to replace the dam, said engineering firms are working toward a 30% design solution, while state legislators debate funding the project. He hopes to be able to start the yearslong construction project as soon as funds are available, presumably in September.
State Rep. John McCravy said legislators had to lay the groundwork for the $47.5 million price tag by making Lake Conestee a statewide issue, emphasizing the risk it poses to downstream waterways and properties.
“We know we had to start early to get this money,” McCravy said.
While many of the responsible companies behind the pollution are no longer in business, some are. McCravy said these are responsible parties that should pay a portion of the cost, but the state can’t wait to guarantee their payment before acting. The state Senate approved a budget with $30 million for the dam, but that budget is headed to a conference committee for negotiation before final approval.
The new Lake Greenwood Master Plan is coming up, CLG co-founder Jimmy Peden said. Greenwood and Laurens county governments and water utilities are behind the development of a new plan, with Newberry County a tentative backer. The last master plan detailed priority projects for improving lake life and usability.
“We’ll probably have it started — I’m thinking 30 days might be pushing it, but within 60 days for sure,” Peden said.
Tony Curreri of Lake Greenwood Realtors highlighted the upcoming 10th Lights on the Lake celebration. from 5:30-10:30 p.m. July 1 at Camp Fellowship and on the lake near it. Peden gave a rundown of recent lake developments: The new boat ramp funded by Capital Project Sales Tax dollars by the Highway 72/221 bridge, the WSPA webcam streaming a view of the lake, new dock address signs that have been installed and a new convenience store, Fish Bonz General Store and Tackle at 210 Lake Greenwood Blvd.
Aside from those updates, the summit served as a banquet and social event for lake lovers. With raffle prizes, a silent auction and trivia games, it was a fun night out and a chance for area businesses to connect with customers.
Derek Deale of Deale’s Heating and Cooling is a first-time presenting sponsor.
“It gives people the opportunity to get out and meet with customers and residents,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to network with our customer base.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.