WARE SHOALS — With many students' faces covered with masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies took place Thursday morning on the Ware Shoals High School baseball field.
Valedictorian Kade Pilgrim's speech was titled "Life Goes On," and he made reference to how COVID-19 shaped this 2020 graduation class' senior year.
Also speaking were salutatorian Allison Grace Holbrooks and honor graduates Channing Smith, Lauren Ashley Guthrie and Madison Elizabeth Harris.
