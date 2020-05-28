WARE SHOALS — With many students' faces covered with masks because of the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies took place Thursday morning on the Ware Shoals High School baseball field.
Valedictorian Kade Pilgrim's speech was titled "Life Goes On," and he made reference to how COVID-19 shaped this 2020 graduation class' senior year.
"They did everything they could to give us as normal a graduation as possible," Pilgrim said.
Pilgrim spoke about the issue of fairness. He said we are all taught that things are supposed to be fair.
"My mother would always tell me that life isn't fair all the time," he said. "Life isn't always going to be fair, and you just have to keep moving forward. But us being out here today, giving these speeches and receiving our diplomas, is proof that we can do something on a grander scale than this pandemic. Life goes on. The graduates that leave here today can continue on in our lives, whether that be work or more school, each and everyone of you, I encourage you to have faith. Things will not always be this way. Things will get better."
Also speaking were salutatorian Allison Grace Holbrooks and honor graduates Channing Smith, Lauren Ashley Guthrie and Madison Elizabeth Harris.
Holbrooks said everyone has dealt with pain and obstacles as she gave her speech titled "Blessings in Life."
"We have so many struggles behind us," she said. "We have so many blessings waiting for us in the future. Wherever life takes us, I know we can look back on our high school years and see what a blessing high school has been. With the love an support of a small town, teachers and staff and endless opportunities, Ware Shoals is a school like no other."
Smith's speech was titled "Be the Good."
"My first year in high school, I never would have imagined that I would become so close to my teachers and classmates. We're family in our small community. All the memories we have shared are much more than this pandemic. We have memories here that will last a lifetime. We have always leaned on each other at some point. We may fall, but someone will always be there to catch us.
"Somehow, with all the highs and lows, we've all ended up here together. One of my favorite teachers once told me to always be the good. It's standing up for what you believe in and encouraging others around you to do the same. Be the good when others have not been good to you. Choose to remember the good. Remember to be the good wherever you go."
Guthrie, in her speech titled "Encourage Yourself," said they all entered high school as excited freshmen four years ago, but, on March 13 of this year, when schools closed because of the pandemic, she said they left school not knowing what was to come.
"We didn't know we would miss our senior prom," Guthrie said. "We didn't know that we wouldn't be able to have awards ceremonies."
She quoted 1 Peter 1:6 from the Bible, which says there is wonderful joy ahead, even if you have to endure trials for a while.
"Yes, there were many trials faced," she said. 'But what is most important are the things we were able to get out of the situation. This graduation will be one of the most scenic ones we've ever had. We have been able to come together and lean on each other at a hard time. This senior year has not been the senior year we expected, but it is our senior year. All we can do is make the most out of any situation. Encourage yourself to find the best in every situation."
Harris, who came to Ware Shoals from Columbia, said she quickly warmed to the support the town gives its students.
'Where you come from is every place that has an impact on you becoming the person you are sitting in these chairs here today," Harris said.
She said, no matter where the graduates go, they have an opportunity to have an effect on people.
"The lessons we've learned will come right along with us as we enter a new season in life," Harris said. "Even though I have lived in Ware Shoals for only four years, I always will remember it."
After commencement, students walked to the football field and tossed their caps in the air.
Graduate Dalton Ray Thomas Madden said the school did its best to put on a quality graduation despite the pandemic.
"It was a long road for me to get here, and it was well worth it," he said.
Graduate Gabby Conklin said the graduation ceremony was the best it could have been.
"My highlight of my senior year was going to be softball," she said. "So, to have that taken away kind of hurt, but they did the best they could to honor us, and my senior year was pretty good. It was unique."