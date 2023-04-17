ABBEVILLE — Casting spells and brewing potions can be easy when you don’t have to worry about dark magic.
Fandom Fridays at Abbeville County Library resumed Friday with a Harry Potter-themed program. The event happens every other Friday, said Amber Ballenger, a circulation assistant. They target students in grades 6-12. Friday’s program had three participants.
Leland Lowing, Alexi Noriega and Sydney Brown shared potion-making duties and a trivia contest while sharing memories of watching the movies and reading the books.
“I’ve been watching these movies since I was born,” one said while another claimed she finished all seven books when she was 11 and 12 years old.
One teen recalled a visit to Universal Studios and seeing dresses worn by Emma Watson as Hermione Granger for all sizes on sale. “If I wasn’t poor ...”
Temptation was shut down when Ballenger rejected a request from a participant to take home potions of gillyweed, felicis (a good luck draft) and amortentia (love potion), explaining they were too dangerous.
“I feel like a proud Hogwarts mother,” Ballenger said.
Noriega, who wore a Slytherin tie as a hairband, earned a “Triwizard Cup” for winning the trivia contest. “At I didn’t have to die like ‘Edward Cullen,’” she joked.
A final salute to the stories and movies came when everyone grabbed a wand to cast spells. They chose “crucio” and the infamous “avada kedavra.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.