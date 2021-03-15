ABBEVILLE — Early birds get the deals at Abbeville’s newest store.
More than 80 people lined up as Dig A Deal opened at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Abbeville Shopping Center at 763 Highway 28 Bypass. The store is like an Amazon overstock store, said owner Katherine Wardlaw. It is a wholesale liquidation store that features products that formerly ranged in cost from $1 to $300. Everything is $5 on Saturday and Sundays.
People can see what is available on the business’ Facebook page, she said. Sales are on a first-come, first-served basis.
The business is open Saturday from 8 am. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.; Monday and Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., Wardlaw said. Prices on Saturday and Sunday are $5; $2 on Monday; and $1 on Tuesday. Schedules for Monday and Tuesday are set to accommodate working people.
“I think it’s going to be amazing,” Wardlaw said, adding that she believes Abbeville needs a business like this. While the store primarily offers goods for adults, it has a toy section where children can shop; however, the store doesn’t allow youths under 15 without an adult.
Shoppers agreed with Wardlaw. Emma Jackson was the first person at the register. Dig A Deal was the first time she had been in a liquidation store, she said. It won’t be the last.
Dig A Deal is Wardlaw’s first foray into entrepreneurship. She said her children came up with the store’s name. The past three months have been spent making the idea a reality.
After getting inventory, Wardlaw will take pictures of available merchandise and put it on the store’s Facebook page as a sneak preview of products. As of Friday, items ranged from hair dryers and razor blades to quilt sets and inflatable chairs.
There will be giveaways every weekend for the first people in line, she said. There will also be raffles and people who spend at least $50 will receive tickets.
As the business grows, Wardlaw said she hopes the store’s hours can be expanded, have an area where people can bring their children and have a section for children. People could have an entire birthday party; $15 will go a long way when toys cost $1 each, she said.
Aside from having a successful business, Wardlaw expressed a desire to be self-sufficient and teach her children what hard work is about as the business is a family endeavor.
Wardlaw also expressed satisfaction in locating at the Abbeville Shopping Center, which also is the site of the YMCA and, eventually, a church.
“It’s been an eyesore just sitting there,” she said. The business partners are trying to update their venues with painting and other work.