Some hot cars were rolling onto the showroom floor this past weekend at Gary Russ Chevrolet.
They were pinewood derby cars.
Scoutmasters joined area Cub Scouts on Saturday for competition with wood-carved, rolling racers during the Lakelands District semifinals of the annual pinewood derby. Peyton Wise was the overall winner.
Jeffery Coleman, cub scouting program chairperson for the district, got involved in scouting because his brother-in-law was an Eagle Scout, and he needed help with his troop.
“I started bringing my son to meetings when he was K-4, and he wanted to be a Cub Scout,” Coleman said.
He and Dana Smoak started a scouting unit, and “here we are three years later,” Coleman said.
Race official David Gardner said scouts learn good life skills from the derby.
“Pinewood derby gives the kids a chance to be creative,” Gardner said. “It gives them a chance to build something with their hands. It’s a chance to combine their creativity with a little bit of competitiveness. It’s a chance to learn some science and some technology.”
Gardner said that since the cars are all equal in weight and are powered only by gravity down the track that is set up for them, the design matters.
“They learn about friction,” Gardner said. “They learn how to distribute weight. This is very much active learning. It’s also a chance to have a lot of fun.”
The kids have to do the primary build on the cars. The scouts competed in four different divisions.
This is the fourth year Russ Chevrolet has hosted the derby. Retired Russ Chevrolet Chief Financial Officer Wayne Craft calls himself a “retired Boy Scout.” He was involved in scouting for 50 years, but he never got to compete in a pinewood derby. He was happy to see the kids “have the run of the place.”
“I love being around kids and love doing this,” Craft said. “It’s a lot of fun watching the kids’ excitement. We’re trying to do our part with the dealership here to get involvement with the kids participating in positive programs like the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.”
Davis Smoak, who turns 10 on Tuesday, said, “It’s very fun to be creative and build stuff. I did an Aires-designed car because I’m really fascinated by Greek mythology.”
Eli Brock said he likes “cheering for his car and being happy for other people who win.” He thought the way he spread the tires out in the front would help his creation do well.
Winners
Group 1 (kindergarten through first grade): Tristan Trotter
Group 2 (second grade): Nathanael Cuenin
Group 3 (third grade): Peyton Wise
Group 4 (fourth and fifth grades): Wayne Hughes
Overall Winner: Peyton Wise
Crowd favorite car design: Eli Brock