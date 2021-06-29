Summer break is halfway over for many Greenwood County students.
Districts 50, 51 and 52 will start school July 22, moving to a modified calendar year that shortens summer break and builds in additional breaks during the school year.
Locally, the benefits of the change remain to be seen, District 51 Superintendent Fay Sprouse said.
“We of course are hoping that it will reduce summer learning loss, and now that we have the COVID learning loss I think it’s coming at a very appropriate time to get students back in and on track as soon as possible,” Sprouse said.
The modified calendar adds additional breaks following each nine-week period. Students will still have holidays, Thanksgiving break and Christmas break, along with breaks from Sept. 27-Oct. 8 and March 21-April 1.
District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said when the October/November and February/March timeframes hit, “it’s a grind for everybody.”
“They’re tired, they’re worn out, hopefully the two weeks after the nine weeks will let them be more refreshed and help them achieve more academically,” Ward said.
District 50 and 51 students will have the opportunity to do academic remediation during those breaks.
“Of course, students will be able to do academic recovery throughout the year rather than waiting for summer. Attendance recovery as well, and also enrichment activities throughout the year,” Sprouse said.
Ninety Six schools will not use those days for remediation, Ward said, instead choosing to do after-school tutoring sessions “because I feel like the teachers and the students need a break to get more refreshed to learn.” If that doesn’t work, Ward said, the district will modify and adjust.
Sprouse and Ward each said the modified calendar will also help reduce stress and burnout in teachers and students.
Keeping students fresh and motivated is difficult anyways, Sprouse said, so knowing there’s a two-week break at the end of the nine weeks, may serve as motivation.
“Hopefully that will work to teachers’ advantage to keep students motivated for the full nine weeks, keep their attention. That’s what we’re hoping for.”
McCormick County School District is on a year-round calendar as well and will start school on July 22.
Abbeville and Saluda county school districts will start school Aug. 17, Cambridge Academy starts Aug. 12 and Greenwood Christian will start Aug. 18.