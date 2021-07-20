In a meeting filled with public hearings, few spoke to Greenwood City Council on the topics at hand but lengthy discussions among council and staff dominated Monday’s meeting.
“It seems like there should be some guidelines,” Councilmember Patricia Partlow said about how the city sells property.
On the agenda for final reading was sale of a piece of land on Gray Street in the city to an adjacent landowner, which was approved in a unanimous vote. The owner approached city staff recently about acquiring the land that had been up for sale previously but no bids were received.
Partlow asked if the process was the same for all properties the city sold. Her concern stemmed from conditions placed on the sale of the land behind the old Seaboard Rec Center that was recently acquired by Greenwood High football star and NFL safety D.J. Swearinger. Swearinger’s purchase of the land behind the old Seaboard Rec is contingent upon it being used for a public benefit.
Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie said she had not heard any concerns from Swearinger’s representatives but will ask other city managers and the Municipal Association of South Carolina if other municipalities have base guidelines for the sale of city property.
In a final unanimous vote, council voted to rezone and annex more than 15 acres at 1927 Calhoun Road from agricultural zoning to R-7, a higher density residential zoning which allows for seven units per acre. Residential builder R.T. Bailey is extending his plans for the Johns Creek development to add 67 more units to his development, which will have a total of 187 units when completed.
Council also approved a pair of ordinances on first reading that would amend the zoning ordinance to allow Lander University to replace its sign at the Jeff May Complex and replace it with a new digital sign. The university also would like to place two more similar, but smaller signs at 511 Willson St. and in front of Finis Horne Arena to improve branding and marketing.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnathan Bass asked Eddie Shaw, Lander’s director of special events, if the university planned to change the name of the Jeff May Complex.
“The complex name is not changing,” Shaw said.
The two smaller signs would be at locations on Lander’s property that is zoned as institutional professional, which does not allow for automatic changeable copy boards.
Council also approved on first reading the rezoning of two properties on East Cambridge Avenue from R-3, which allows for up to three units per acre, to general commercial. The properties, which are across from Walmart’s East Cambridge entrance, could be used as retail or grocery space in the future.
A resolution was approved unanimously that would provide money to send a city staff member for retail recruitment training from the Municipal Association. The cost to send Uptown Manager Lara Hudson to the training was $5,000 with each additional person costing $1,000. Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s board approved paying $3,000 — splitting the cost for two people — for the training if Chamber CEO Barbara Ann Heegan could accompany Hudson.
“I think this is an excellent tool for Lara to be able to go to a training with a professional consulting group that really is going to show her how to really do retail recruitment,” Wilkie said.
Council also had several public appearances. Craig Logan with BIC Solutions spoke to council about a violence intervention program called Basketball After Dark.
Logan said the program, made popular in Chicago, will “help bridge relationships between law enforcement and the communities.” He said he has partnered with several churches and hopes to start in September.
“I think it will be absolutely amazing to have the support from city council,” Logan said.
Katie Davenport from the Greenwood Promise had Daniel Ortiz, an Emerald High graduate who is benefitting from the program, tell his story to council. Council also heard from Shone Lockhart, who recently opened Positive Circle Boxing Club about what he is doing to work with area youth.